InteractRV launches AI Search Assistant, the first conversational search built on the RV industry's deepest inventory data

The newest addition to InteractRV's AI Product Suite lets RV shoppers search the way they talk and turns their research time into leads, faster.

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- InteractRV today launched AI Search Assistant, a conversational search tool that lets RV shoppers describe what they need in plain language and instantly surfaces the units that fit. Built on the deepest RV inventory data in the industry, down to floorplans, tow ratings, features and options, and the unit-level descriptions unique to InteractRV, it answers the specific questions that have always left shoppers stuck in research mode for months at a time.

It's the newest addition to InteractRV's connected AI Product Suite, and it reflects what has set the company apart for more than 20 years: building tools first for the RV industry, not borrowing them from automotive. AI Search Assistant is designed from the ground up for how RV buyers shop.

Plain language in, the right unit out

RV buyers research for weeks, comparing specs and narrowing their list on their own time. Traditional search makes them do all that work themselves: stacking filter on filter, scrolling past units that don't fit, and getting stuck the moment a question goes unanswered, forced to come back later to pick up where they left off. Every extra step is a chance to lose them.

AI Search Assistant takes the work out of it. Shoppers describe what they need in plain language, right down to the details that matter: "a Jayco travel trailer under $20,000 that sleeps at least eight," or "a Class A diesel motorhome under 35 feet with at least 40 gallons of grey water." The assistant searches the dealer's full inventory, reaching the specs, features, and unit descriptions that filters never touch. Because it's built on deeper RV inventory data than any other tool in the category, it answers the questions that used to send shoppers elsewhere, and it does it in seconds. Buyers find the right unit faster, stay on the dealer's site, and reach a decision point sooner, turning research time into leads.

The missing piece in a connected AI suite

AI Search Assistant doesn't work in isolation. It's the newest addition to the InteractRV AI Product Suite, a connected set of tools spanning marketing, behavioral lead scoring, and re-engagement. Together, they support the full buyer journey, from early research to a conversation with a salesperson, without extra staffing or repetitive product questions for the dealer's team. AI Search Assistant adds the missing layer: helping shoppers find the right unit with confidence before they ever pick up the phone. It's available now, built into the Platinum package or offered as a standalone add-on for Gold dealers, and it runs on a dealer's live inventory from day one.

"Marketing gets a shopper to the site. Lead scoring and re-engagement bring them back. But none of that matters if they can't find the right unit once they're there. AI Search Assistant is the piece that was missing, and it works for everyone in that moment: the first-time buyer who doesn't know where to start, the experienced owner narrowing down options, and the dealer's own team helping someone find the right fit on the floor." — Jenn Ouderkirk, Director of Product Strategy, InteractRV

The dealers who win are already pulling away

Data from InteractRV's network of 600+ RV dealerships is clear: the top 10% of dealers generate 4.5 times as many leads and turn inventory 54% faster than the average. That gap doesn't come from carrying more units. It comes from showing up consistently for buyers who research carefully, revisit often, and take their time. AI Search Assistant is built for that exact buyer and for the dealer who wants to be ready for them.

"Our dealers don't need more leads to chase down and qualify. They need better ones," said Eric Pedretti, VP of Sales, InteractRV. "AI Search Assistant does the early work of helping a buyer narrow things down, so by the time they reach out, the conversation is already moving toward a sale. That's a real edge, and it's exactly the kind of thing dealers expect us to build first."

To see the AI Search Assistant in action on your own inventory, contact your InteractRV account manager or visit InteractRV.com.

Download the full press release

About InteractRV

For more than 20 years, InteractRV has been the digital partner built specifically for RV dealers. We support hundreds of dealerships across North America, working with leading RV manufacturers and the systems dealers already rely on to deliver connected solutions tailored to the way RVs sell.

RV buyers don't decide quickly. They research for weeks, return to the same listings again, and weigh the decision carefully before they ever contact a dealer. In a market like that, the dealers who win aren't the ones with the flashiest website; they're the ones whose inventory, pricing, and online experience stay consistent across every visit.

We give dealers the website, rich inventory merchandising, year-round marketing, and data clarity to show up when shoppers are looking, hold their attention through a long buying cycle, and turn patient research into a sale.

We bring buyers to the dealership and connect the systems dealers need to grow.

InteractRV.com

Media Contact



Hayley Hollen | Head of Brand & Client Marketing

InteractRV, a LeadVenture brand

C: 971-275-5543 | [email protected]

SOURCE InteractRV