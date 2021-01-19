Interagency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies, Inc. Notifies Consumers of Data Security Incident

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interagency Council of Developmental Disabilities Agencies, Inc. ("IAC") announced today that it recently detected a data security incident affecting one IAC database, which may have resulted in unauthorized access or acquisition of the personal information of certain users, drivers or attendants only. IAC immediately worked to contain the incident, including changing all passwords to access the database and migrating the database's contents to a new location, launched an investigation, and engaged an industry leading digital forensic firm to assist. That investigation determined that some personal information, including IAC account credentials and driver's license numbers or other government identification card numbers, may have been exposed in connection with the incident. No other sensitive personal information was potentially exposed.

In coordination with the digital forensic firm, IAC was able to swiftly secure its systems. Additionally, as soon as IAC detected the potential incident, IAC worked with cyber security experts to adopt even more stringent security measures to help prevent similar incidents in the future. Further, IAC reported the incident to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will provide whatever cooperation is necessary to help prevent fraudulent activity and facilitate prosecution of the perpetrators.

While IAC is not aware of the misuse of any information involved in this incident, IAC encourages potentially affected individuals to remain vigilant by closely reviewing account statements for discrepancies.

For more information about the incident, and additional steps that those impacted can take, please visit www.iacny.org. You may also call 1-833-971-3343 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Central Time.

About IAC: IAC is the largest provider association in New York for non-profit agencies that support individuals with intellectual / developmental disabilities.

