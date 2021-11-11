InterApp and Rap Snacks Bring Augmented Reality to the Snack Culture Augmented reality for packaging

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterApp Inc, the provider of the InterApp Augmented Reality (AR) platform, announces a partnership with Rap Snacks to empower and entertain Hip-Hop fans and up-and-coming artists with AR experiences for the Snack Culture.

InterApp empowers graphic designers, agencies, artists, authors, printers, and businesses of all sizes to easily add interactive AR experiences to packaging, labels, apparel, art, and custom print with it's web-based software. AR experiences can include audio, video, animation, images, hyperlinks and 3D content. Users can track and measure audience engagement through the platform's creator environment to identify which experiences provide the most value.

Distinctive packaging is just as much a part of the Rap Snacks experience as bold flavors. Rap Snacks chips, noodles, and beverages feature Hip-Hop's hottest artists and icons, including Lil' Baby, Cardi B, Migos, E-40, The Notorious B.I.G., and Master P. In partnership with InterApp, Rap Snacks can now offer exclusive media content, games, and rewards to Rap Snacks fans and supporters. Fans can download the InterApp mobile app available on Apple App Store and Google Play to enjoy interactive AR experiences with Rap Snacks products sold in convenience and major retail stores nationwide, including Walmart and H-E-B.

Will Brown, CEO and co-founder of InterApp Inc., views the InterApp and Rap Snacks partnership as an exciting opportunity. "Rap Snacks taps into the entrepreneurial spirit of Hip-Hop on every level, from the packaging featuring legends like Master P and E-40 to its Boss Up Initiative. InterApp gives Rap Snacks fans a new way to enjoy exclusive content from their favorite artists but can also help the next generation of Hip-Hop entrepreneurs grow their brands and audiences from the ground up."

Founded in 2016 by CEO William Brown, InterApp empowers graphic designers, agencies, artists, authors, printers, and businesses of all sizes to create interactive Augmented Reality (AR) experiences delivered with printed materials and smartphone applications. Through an InterApp AR experience, users can view and interact with audio, video, animation, and images to engage with brands and purchase products. The InterApp app is available on Google Play and in the Apple App Store. For more information on InterApp, please visit interappusa.com.

