Interblock Appoints Kay Oswald as Chief Executive Officer

Proven global operator with 25+ years scaling international technology and consumer businesses to drive Company's next phase of growth

LAS VEGAS, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interblock, the global leader in electronic table gaming products, today announced that the Board of Directors has appointed Kay Oswald (pronounced "Kai") as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Oswald's appointment concludes the comprehensive search announced in February 2026 and follows the interim leadership of Bala Ganesan, Managing Director at Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. ("Oaktree"). Mr. Ganesan will return to his full-time role at Oaktree, where he will work closely with Interblock and ensure a seamless leadership transition. Oaktree-advised investment funds own a majority of the equity interests in Interblock.

Kay Oswald

David Quick, Oaktree Managing Director and Interblock Board member, said, "Kay is a proven global operator with a track record of building disciplined, scalable businesses across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. Following a rigorous search, the Board is confident Kay is the right leader to build on the world-class operating platform established over the past year and to capitalize on Interblock's global growth opportunities including expanding our footprint across key regions and accelerating innovation in our product portfolio."

Oswald brings more than 25 years of international leadership experience across consumer, hardware, and industrial technology businesses. He most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of KOHPA Technologies, a venture-backed industrial technology company, and previously as CEO and Board Member, North America, of Technogym USA Corp., the global leader in luxury fitness equipment. Originally from Germany and having built his career largely in the United States, Oswald has lived and led teams in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Australia, with deep experience in global manufacturing, supply chain, and premium hardware businesses.

"Interblock is an exceptional company, which is the product of a talented global team, industry-leading innovation, and the disciplined operating platform Bala and the leadership team have been building over the last several months," said Oswald. "This is a new Interblock, and I am honored to lead the company into its next phase of global growth. I look forward to delivering operational excellence and strengthening our relationship with our customers and partners in every market we serve."

Mr. Quick continued, "On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Bala for his outstanding leadership as interim CEO. He strengthened Interblock's operating disciplines, leadership bench, and execution across the business, and the Company Kay inherits is stronger than at any point in its history. We are pleased that Bala will remain closely involved with Interblock in his role at Oaktree."

"It has been a privilege to lead Interblock during this important period," said Mr. Ganesan. "Kay's global experience and operational rigor make him the ideal leader for the Company's next chapter. I look forward to continuing to support Kay, the leadership team, and our people around the world in my role at Oaktree."

About Interblock®

Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of award-winning electronic table gaming products. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and service, Interblock delivers high-performance solutions and memorable gaming experiences across the globe. Today, Interblock holds 247 licenses, operates in 371 jurisdictions, and has products installed in 113 countries and 44 U.S. states and territories.

For more information, visit www.interblockgaming.com and follow Interblock on Instagram, X, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

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SOURCE Interblock Gaming