Intercap Lending to Use Black Knight's Advanced Servicing Solutions Suite, Including Industry-Leading MSP Servicing System

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) announced that Intercap Lending, a direct Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae lender based in Utah, has signed an agreement to use Black Knight's suite of servicing solutions to help improve operational efficiency, reduce risk and enhance its customer service. The suite includes use of MSP, Black Knight's industry-leading servicing system, as well as its Servicing Digital solution and the Actionable Intelligence Platform.

"At Intercap Lending, we value our clients and our mission to make every step of the mortgage process a positive one, by either developing or using the best tools in the industry," said Clayton Anderson, Chief Technology Officer, Intercap Lending. "We are confident the MSP system is the best servicing platform to support our customers, and the additional integrated solutions we will be using from Black Knight will only strengthen those relationships and help us operate more effectively."

MSP is an industry-leading software solution that has the power to transform servicing operations and customer service processes through its comprehensive functionality, scalability, continuous regulatory updates and secure integrations. Intercap Lending will use MSP for first mortgages, but the platform can also support home equity loans and lines of credit. MSP can support portfolios from 7,000 to more than 9 million loans and automates all areas of loan servicing – from loan boarding to disposition.

To further enhance the borrower experience, Intercap Lending will also use Black Knight's Servicing Digital solution, which enables consumers to easily perform tasks and view information related to their mortgages through a simple, user-friendly interface, while providing a platform for continual engagement between servicers and their customers. The innovative, customer-centric solution delivers useful information specific to an individual's mortgage, property and local housing market by accessing the servicer's data through Black Knight's MSP system, as well as the company's industry-leading property records database, advanced analytics and automated valuation models. Intercap Lending will be using both Servicing Digital's responsive web and native app options.

To gain more insight into its operational performance, Intercap Lending will implement the Black Knight Actionable Intelligence Platform (AIP), a unified data delivery framework that combines Black Knight's extensive data assets, patented big data ecosystem and enterprise business intelligence capabilities into a single solution. Black Knight's AIP offers an array of pre-configured suites – including Cash, Collections, Compliance, Home Equity, Customer Service, Escrow, Investor and Executive suites – to help servicing clients reduce risk, increase customer retention and decrease operational costs.

"We are excited to support Intercap Lending with the industry's most advanced technologies to enhance its servicing operation and deliver a more powerful customer experience," said Joe Nackashi, president of Black Knight. "We remain committed to delivering integrated, advanced capabilities, coupled with exceptional support, to help servicers effectively manage their operations and grow their businesses."

About Intercap Lending

Intercap Lending is a Utah-based direct lender dedicated to making the home loan process as simple and streamlined as possible. Licensed in 42 states and counting, we work with best-in-class Realtors®, builders, loan officers, and technology to help people realize their dream of affordable home ownership. From veterans in need of flexible options, to families looking to refinance, Intercap is a modern lender with old roots. Follow this page and visit http://www.intercaplending.com to learn more about working with Intercap to grow your business.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) is an award-winning software, data and analytics company that drives innovation in the mortgage lending and servicing and real estate industries, as well as the capital and secondary markets. Businesses leverage our robust, integrated solutions across the entire homeownership life cycle to help retain existing customers, gain new customers, mitigate risk and operate more effectively.

Our clients rely on our proven, comprehensive, scalable products and our unwavering commitment to delivering superior client support to achieve their strategic goals and better serving their customers. For more information on Black Knight, please visit www.blackknightinc.com

