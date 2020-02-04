interCaribbean Announces Additional Flights from Kingston to Havana, Cuba

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks & Caicos Islands, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce 2 more weekly frequencies connecting Kingston, Jamaica to Havana, Cuba.

Starting March 9th, 2020 with the introduction of a Monday and Friday flight, interCaribbean now connects the two capital cities with 4 flights weekly.

Our 50-seat jet is the right size aircraft to offer frequency between these two cities, giving service on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, allowing the business or leisure traveler well timed frequencies to visit either country. After a hiatus of nearly 2 decades, the Kingston to Havana markets of Jamaica and Cuba can renew and extend the ties to these islands, said Trevor Sadler, CEO of interCaribbean Airways.

For more information about our schedule and fares visit www.interCaribbean.com or our offices at 34 Lady Musgrave Road, New Kingston, call us in Jamaica +1-876-927-9636 /1-800-572-7628 or worldwide +1(649) 946-4999, visit any of our offices or airport locations, or contact your travel agent.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates ERJ145 Jet Aircraft, EMB 120 and Twin Otter connecting The Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Dominica, St Lucia and Sint Maarten. Domestic flights are offered in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, as well as flights within the Turks & Caicos Islands.

Media Contact:

Trevor Sadler

233680@email4pr.com

649-443-3102

SOURCE interCaribbean Airways