interCaribbean Now Accepts PayPal as Payment Option

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- interCaribbean Airways is pleased to announce the acceptance of PayPal as a new form of payment for customers booking their initial journey at interCaribbean.com.

With over 280M PayPal account subscribers worldwide and an industry leading easy process to make a purchase online for account holders, PayPal leads in ease and speed of payment.

interCaribbean customers from all over the world can use their PayPal account funds, or their credit or debit cards, or a bank account tied to the users PayPal account for making the payment. With PayPal no need to type the card number or expose financial information saving time and increasing security while expediting the booking.

Payment convenience is a key important element in delivering to our customers, with multiple forms of payments worldwide ensuring what works for customers is important said Trevor Sadler, CEO, interCaribbean Airways Ltd.

Customers who make changes online at interCaribbean.com may also pay by PayPal. For those travelers who do not yet have a PayPal account, you can sign up at Paypal.com, or in the booking process selecting PayPal as payment option and open a new account in the booking process.

About interCaribbean

interCaribbean operates ERJ145 Jet Aircraft, EMB 120 and Twin Otter connecting The Turks & Caicos, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Haiti, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Dominica, St Lucia and Sint Maarten. Domestic flights are offered in Jamaica between Kingston and Montego Bay, as well as flights within the Turks & Caicos Islands.

