Interconnected Threats Expose the Limits of Siloed Risk Management, Finds Info-Tech Research Group

Global volatility and rapid technological change are driving increasingly interconnected risks across the enterprise. New insights from Info-Tech Research Group show that traditional enterprise risk management (ERM) approaches lack the integration needed to provide visibility and control. The global research and advisory firm's recently published blueprint, Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program, outlines a structured approach for IT leaders to improve resilience, align risk with strategy, and support faster decision-making.

ARLINGTON, Va., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Organizations are operating in an increasingly volatile and complex risk environment, where threats are more interconnected and evolving faster than ever. Recently published findings from Info-Tech Research Group indicate that many organizations still rely on siloed risk management approaches that limit visibility and weaken response. To address this gap, the firm's newly released Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program blueprint offers a comprehensive framework to help organizations design and implement a more integrated enterprise risk management (ERM) practice that provides the foresight and resilience needed to thrive in times of uncertainty.

Info-Tech Research Group's Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program blueprint outlines a structured approach for IT leaders to improve resilience, align risk with strategy, and support faster decision-making. (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

Info-Tech's blueprint shows that traditional siloed risk management approaches, often fragmented across IT, security, compliance, and business units, create blind spots that leave organizations vulnerable to cascading failures. From supply chain disruptions and cyberattacks to AI-driven operational and regulatory risks, threats are increasingly interconnected and capable of amplifying one another across the enterprise.

"Enterprise risk does not care about organizational silos, and neither should leaders," says Anubhav Sharma, principal research director at Info-Tech Research Group. "The journey to building an integrated ERM is as much about people and culture as it is about process and technology. Success depends on strong leadership, cross-functional collaboration, and a commitment to continuous improvement."

Info-Tech's research notes that many ERM programs are held back by inconsistent taxonomies, spreadsheet-based risk registers, and legacy governance models that fail to reflect how risks interact in practice. While technologies such as integrated GRC platforms, AI-enabled analytics, and automated controls can improve visibility, they are most effective when supported by a unified framework built on shared language, consistent processes, and clear governance.

Key Barriers to Establishing Integrated Enterprise Risk Management

Organizations continue to face structural barriers that prevent risk management from operating as an integrated, enterprise-wide capability, including:

Lack of mature processes, shared language, risk culture, and modern tooling required to support enterprise-level ERM.

Rapidly evolving regulations, emerging technologies, and shifting geopolitical realities that make it difficult to maintain proactive risk practices.

ERM that is treated as a compliance exercise rather than a strategic capability, resulting in blind spots and missed opportunities to strengthen resilience.

Info-Tech's Four-Phase Framework for Integrated Enterprise Risk Management

To address these challenges, the firm's Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program blueprint details a structured, four-phase approach for IT, risk, and business leaders to build a more integrated and resilient ERM practice:

Phase 1: Establish ERM Goals and Governance – Define success factors, constraints, current states, risk capacity and tolerance, and roles and responsibilities.

Phase 2: Develop Means to Identify and Assess Risks – Establish or refine a risk taxonomy, risk identification approach, and risk assessment methods and scales, and ensure those approaches encompass priority areas.

Phase 3: Develop Risk Response Options – Determine risk response methods, develop and document a controls management approach, and establish a plan for documenting risk responses for priority areas.

Phase 4: Develop a Tooling, Monitoring, and Reporting Plan – Formally establish approaches to monitoring and reporting, develop buying criteria for a GRC tool if needed, and finalize the organization's ERM program manual and roadmap.

Info-Tech's Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program blueprint includes detailed frameworks, templates, and tools, such as an ERM program manual, an ERM roadmap, and a detailed end-to-end case example. By applying these insights and tools, IT leaders can move from reactive, siloed risk practices to a holistic ERM program that strengthens resilience and improves strategic decision-making.

For exclusive and timely commentary from Info-Tech's experts, including Anubhav Sharma, and access to the complete Build an Integrated Enterprise Risk Management Program blueprint, please contact [email protected].

About Info-Tech Research Group

Info-Tech Research Group is the "get things done" partner for over 30,000 IT, HR, and marketing leaders worldwide. The fastest growing research and advisory firm, Info-Tech enables leaders to make well-informed decisions and transform their organizations through AI, strategic foresight, step-by-step methodologies, practical tools, industry-leading advisory, and training programs. For nearly 30 years, tens of thousands of private and public organizations have trusted Info-Tech to lead their most important initiatives through periods of change and deliver outcomes that truly matter.

To learn more about Info-Tech's HR research and advisory services, visit McLean & Company, and for data-driven software buying insights and vendor evaluations, visit the firm's SoftwareReviews platform.

Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software, as well as hundreds of industry analysts through the firm's Media Insiders program. To gain access, contact [email protected].

For information about Info-Tech Research Group or to access the latest research, visit infotech.com and connect via LinkedIn and X.

SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group