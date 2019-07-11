InterContinental® Moorea Resort & Spa Honored On Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2019 List Of "The Top 5 South Pacific Resort Hotels"

MOOREA, French Polynesia, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental Resorts French Polynesia is pleased to announce that the InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa was honored by readers on the esteemed list of "The Top 5 South Pacific Resort Hotels" in Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards 2019.

"Thank you to the readers of Travel + Leisure for these prestigious accolades," said Jean-Louise Detaille, General Manager, InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa. "We are thrilled to be recognized and our resort team looks forward every day to providing our guests with an extraordinary stay in Moorea."

The magazine's annual readers' survey reveals the greatest islands, cities, hotels, cruise lines, airports, and more. Hotels and resorts were rated in categories of rooms, facilities, location, service, food, and value. The list of World's Best Awards winners is available at www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best and in the August issue of Travel + Leisure magazine.

The InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa is situated on one of the most spectacular tropical islands of French Polynesia for a memorable South Seas vacation. The resort's 18 hectares of lush gardens feature beautiful trees and flowers, more than 200 species of tropical plants and trees, along with 138 lanai rooms and garden, beach, and overwater bungalows. The resort brings Polynesian culture to life through dining experiences that offer stylish venues, inspired dishes, sophisticated cocktails, and thrilling traditional dance and fire-twirling shows. The resort's Motu Iti Bar and the Beach Bar offer specialty cocktails and snacks. Two infinity pools, a fitness center, and tennis courts are also on property.

The resort's renowned Hélène Spa, was the first spa in French Polynesia. It is unique in design and was created to blend into its lush, tropical surroundings and provide a truly comfortable and relaxing setting for spa guests. Moorea Dolphin Center is located at the resort and offers educational programs for guests to learn about these amazing marine mammals and their ecosystem, while also providing a source of funding for the non-profit conservation organization Te mana o te moana, whose headquarters is based on the resort property. In partnership with the Ministry of the Environment, the Turtle Care Center was established at the resort in an effort to protect sea turtles of French Polynesia.

For information and rates for the InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa, call 1-888 IC HOTELS (1-888-424-6835) or visit InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa.

About InterContinental Resorts French Polynesia

Owned and operated by Richard H. Bailey and his company, Pacific Beachcomber S.C., there are four InterContinental Resorts in French Polynesia: InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa , InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort , InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa , and InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa . Each of the resorts has completed multimillion dollar enhancements over the course of the last five years and is committed towards achieving environmental and social sustainability.

