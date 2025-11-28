InterContinental New York Times Square Celebrates the 2025 Holiday Season With Festive Programming and an Over-the-Top New Year's Eve Penthouse Experience

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InterContinental New York Times Square ideally situated in the heart of Midtown Manhattan's Theatre District, welcomes guests to a season of memorable holiday magic. With spacious accommodations, spectacular skyline views, and a host of festive on-property experiences, the hotel invites visitors of all ages to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year in true New York style.

Duplex Penthouse at InterContinental New York Times Square, overlooking the vibrant Theatre District and Times Square neighborhood.

Throughout December, the hotel transforms into a winter wonderland with thoughtfully curated programming that captures the spirit of the season. Guests can enjoy live choir performances, holiday pop-up bars, a beloved annual cookie-decorating party on December 22, and opportunities for children to drop off their wish lists at the Santa Mailbox. On December 31, revelers can ring in 2026 at the hotel's signature Countdown Party at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, featuring celebratory cocktails, festive bites, and a lively New Year's atmosphere with DJ music.

An Over-the-Top NYE Experience in the Duplex Penthouse

For those eager to usher in the New Year from the center of Times Square excitement, InterContinental New York Times Square introduces the NYE Elevated Package, an extraordinary experience designed for up to four guests. This once-in-a-lifetime offering includes:

Round-trip limousine service between local airports and the hotel



Two-night stay in the Duplex Penthouse on the hotel's top floor, featuring sweeping city and river views



2–4 tickets to the Museum of Broadway, including access to the new Rockettes 100th Anniversary exhibition



2-4 tickets to RiseNY, the immersive museum and flying theater attraction



2–4 tickets to Top of The Rock Observation Deck



Private New Year's Eve dining reception in the Penthouse for up to four guests, complete with a champagne toast



NYE Escort access for 2–4 guests to the Times Square Plaza, placing them steps from the iconic Ball Drop before midnight



Admission to the New Year's Eve celebration at The Stinger Cocktail Bar & Kitchen, including a $500 food & beverage credit



, including a In-room New Year's Day breakfast for two to four guests

Starting at $20,000 USD (Plus taxes) for a two-night stay, the NYE Elevated Package showcases the grandeur of the hotel's Duplex Penthouse—featuring two fireplaces, an oversized bathroom with a clawfoot soaking tub, and a dramatic two-story living room with vibrant views of the Theatre District, Hell's Kitchen, and the Hudson River.

The package is available for a two-night minimum stay during one of the following date ranges:

Tuesday, December 30 – Thursday, January 1, or



, or Wednesday, December 31 – Friday, January 2

Reservations for the NYE Elevated Package may be made by contacting the hotel directly at ictsqsales@ictimessquare or by calling +1 212.803.4500. For more information on holiday activations at the hotel, visit interconny.com

About InterContinental New York Times Square

InterContinental New York Times Square, by IHG, combines contemporary luxury with unrivaled access to the best of New York City. Located steps from Broadway theaters, world-class dining, and iconic Times Square attractions, the hotel offers premium accommodations, elevated dining, and curated guest experiences for both leisure and business travelers.

