InterContinental® Resorts Of French Polynesia Honored On Condé Nast Traveler's 2019 Readers' Choice Awards List Of "Top 20 Resorts In Australia & The South Pacific"

TAHITI, French Polynesia, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Condé Nast Traveler today announced the results of its annual Readers' Choice Awards and the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa, the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort, the InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa, and the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa were recognized on the list of "Top 20 Resorts in Australia & the South Pacific" for 2019.

More than 600,000 Condé Nast Traveler readers across the globe submitted a record-breaking number of responses rating their travel experiences to provide a full snapshot of where and how we travel today. The annual poll recognizes the world's best hotels, resorts, countries, cities, islands, spas, airlines, airports, and cruises.

The Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards are the longest-running and one of the most prestigious recognitions of excellence in the travel industry and are commonly known as "the best of the best of travel." The full list of winners can be found here.

"Thank you to the readers of Condé Nast Traveler for this prestigious honor again in 2019," said Philippe Brovelli, Vice President of Operations for the InterContinental Resorts of French Polynesia. "Every day, we look forward to providing our resort guests with exemplary, authentic, and enriching travel experiences that celebrate Polynesian cultural heritage and traditions."

The InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa is located on a virgin beach on Motu Piti Aau with breathtaking views of Bora Bora's majestic Mount Otemanu. Known for its exemplary service to its guests, the resort features a number of unique attributes, including: luxurious overwater villas each with a split-level terrace and sundeck for easy access to the turquoise waters of the lagoon; two of the finest culinary experiences in French Polynesia at its restaurants Reef and Le Corail; and the first overwater wedding chapel with glass bottom floor in French Polynesia. The resort also features 10 overwater villas with private infinity pools along and four overwater Brando Suites which offer 3,400 sq. ft. of living space, uninterrupted 180-degree views of Mount Otemanu, and the largest overwater pools in French Polynesia. The resort's Deep Ocean Spa by Algotherm is the very first spa to utilize the benefits of deep-sea water and minerals extracted from the Pacific Ocean in its signature spa treatments. And, the InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa's romantic Secret Garden of Love offers couples the opportunity to symbolize their eternal devotion by sealing their love with a lock in Polynesian style in the resort's botanical garden.

Adorned by white sand and turquoise water, the InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort features beach bungalows, lagoon overwater bungalows and a poevai overwater suite. The resort is located on the south side of the main island, at the famous Matira point, which is recognized as one of the most beautiful sites in French Polynesia. The resort offers French-inspired gourmet fare at Noa Noa, bi-weekly theme dinners, and Polynesian evenings that feature an international buffet accompanied by traditional Tahitian songs and performances. Vini Vini Bar and Restaurant presents refreshing island cuisine and tropical cocktails. Additionally, as a special Tahitian touch, guests can indulge in a romantic moonlight dinner on the beach or a private outrigger canoe-delivered breakfast within the privacy of their bungalow. The resort features an infinity pool and activities that include snorkeling, kayaking, paddle boarding, and outrigger canoeing in pristine lagoon waters.

The InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa is situated on one of the most spectacular tropical islands of French Polynesia for a memorable South Seas vacation. The resort's 18 hectares of lush gardens feature beautiful trees and flowers, more than 200 species of tropical plants and trees, along with 138 lanai rooms and garden, beach, and overwater bungalows. The resort brings Polynesian culture to life through dining experiences that offer stylish venues, inspired dishes, sophisticated cocktails, and thrilling traditional dance and fire-twirling shows. The resort's Motu Iti Bar and the Beach Bar offer specialty cocktails and snacks. Two infinity pools, a fitness center, and tennis courts are also on property. The Moorea Dolphin Center is located at the resort and offers educational programs for guests to learn about these amazing marine mammals and their ecosystem, while also providing a source of funding for the marine conservation organization Te Mana O Te Moana, whose headquarters is based on the resort property. In partnership with the Ministry of the Environment, the Sea Turtle Care Center was established at the resort in an effort to protect sea turtles of French Polynesia.

The InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa has long been rated the top hotel on the island of Tahiti. It is located alongside the lagoon with a view of Tahiti's sister island, Moorea. The resort features 246 well-appointed guest rooms, including panoramic rooms, overwater lagoon bungalows, overwater motu bungalows, an Antarés Suite, and an overwater motu suite villa. The resort features two restaurants, Le Lotus and Te Tiare, and three bars, the Tiki Bar, Lotus Swim-Up Bar and the Lobby Bar Terrace. Le Lotus Restaurant is a stunning overwater restaurant with a gourmet menu. Te Tiare, which overlooks one of the resort's infinity pools with views of Moorea's island peaks, offers an extensive menu along with theme nights featuring an expansive buffet of Polynesian specialties and new dance show at the "Soirée Merveilleuse" highlighting Huahine island's sacred land and the story of vahine Hinarere by highly-acclaimed dance group Hei Tahiti. The resort's Deep Nature Spa features signature treatments with a Tahitian flair. A highlight of the resort is its lagoonarium containing approximately 200 species of colorful, tropical fish along with the property's two stunning freshwater infinity pools.

The 2019 Readers' Choice Awards are published on Condé Nast Traveler's website at www.cntraveler.com/rca and celebrated in the November issue of Condé Nast Traveler US and UK print editions.

For information and rates for the InterContinental Resorts of French Polynesia, call 1-888 IC HOTELS (1-888-424-6835) or visit InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa , InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort , InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa , and InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa.

About InterContinental Resorts French Polynesia

Owned and operated by Richard H. Bailey and his company, Pacific Beachcomber S.C., there are four InterContinental Resorts in French Polynesia: InterContinental Bora Bora Resort & Thalasso Spa , InterContinental Bora Bora Le Moana Resort , InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa , and InterContinental Moorea Resort & Spa . Each of the award-winning resorts has completed multimillion dollar enhancements over the course of the last five years and is committed towards achieving environmental and social sustainability.

About Condé Nast Traveler

Condé Nast Traveler is the world's most distinguished travel title providing inspiration and advice for discerning travelers. Authoritative and influential, Condé Nast Traveler is as multi-platform, transatlantic brand. Publishing US and UK print editions under Editor-in-Chief Melinda Stevens, Condé Nast Traveler offers award-winning expertise in luxury travel from around the world. For more, visit www.cntraveler.com. For press inquiries, please contact: awards@condenasttraveler.com

