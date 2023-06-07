InterContinental The Clement Monterey C restaurant on NBC Universal's California Live!

MONTEREY, Calif., June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sous Chef Michelle Lee was featured on California Live, making one of her signature dishes, Milk and Honey Toast. This versatile creation is equally delectable for breakfast, dessert or a midnight snack. Check out Michelle as she tells us all a bit more about this legendary favorite.

https://www.nbclosangeles.com/california-live/milk-and-honey-toast-your-new-obsession/3165632/

On May 22, 2008, InterContinental® The Clement Monterey® opened its doors on a beautiful site on the Monterey Bay in the heart of historic Cannery Row. It was the first new waterfront hotel to be built in Monterey in over 20 years. The hotel is now consistently one of the busiest hotel on the Monterey Peninsula, and has garnered numerous awards and accolades from a variety of sources, including a wealth of glowing journalism coverage.

The C restaurant has its own enviable reputation, with notable Executive Chef Matt Bolton. Chef Bolton has been with the organization since 2014. Sous Chef Michelle Lee joined the culinary team in March of 2015, bringing talent, expertise, enthusiasm and a great work ethic along with her. She has participated in numerous culinary events with Chef Bolton, as well as appearing in additional events on her own, such as the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival in 2018.

During the recent pandemic, the C restaurant was closed for a complete design refresh, and reopened with a harmonious color palette reflecting the tones of the marine environment. The mesmerizing water views merge seamlessly with the interiors of the reimagined restaurant + bar.

Pacific Hotel Management, LLC. is a privately-owned company that specializes in the development and management of high quality hotels using a variety of franchise brands.

