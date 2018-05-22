As owner Clement Chen, III remarked often during the building and opening phases of the project, "The stars aligned to make it possible." The project, initiated in the 1980's by previous developers, had languished for over twenty years, but once the Chen family began construction, things moved with lightning speed. When the doors of the innovative and beautiful InterContinental® The Clement Monterey® opened, the face of Cannery Row changed forever.

The hotel thanks our wonderful clients and loyal, dedicated associates who have made the hotel's success story a reality. We celebrate ten memorable years, and look forward to many more.

About Pacific Hotel Management, LLC

InterContinental The Clement Monterey is owned and managed by Pacific Hotel Management, LLC. Pacific Hotel Management, LLC. is a privately-owned company that specializes in the development and management of high quality hotels using a variety of franchise brands. Pacific Hotel Management, LLC (PHM) manages all of the hotels owned by affiliates of Clement Chen & Associates, combining a focused corporate administrative staff with a "hands on" management philosophy to operate profitable, well-maintained hotels. PHM is based in San Mateo, California, and can be visited on the Web at www.phmhotels.com.

Contact: Catherine Faber

InterContinental The Clement Monterey

cfaber@pahotel.com

831-642-2017

www.ictheclementmonterey.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/intercontinental-the-clement-monterey-hotel-celebrates-the-ten-year-anniversary-of-its-grand-opening-300652468.html

SOURCE InterContinental The Clement Monterey

Related Links

http://www.ictheclementmonterey.com

