InterContinental The Clement Monterey Hotel Celebrates the Ten Year Anniversary of its Grand Opening

MONTEREY, Calif., May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 22, 2008, InterContinental® The Clement Monterey® opened its doors on a beautiful site on the Monterey Bay in the heart of historic Cannery Row. It was the first new waterfront hotel to be built in Monterey in over 20 years. The hotel is now consistently the busiest hotel in Monterey, and has garnered numerous awards and accolades from a variety of sources, including a wealth of glowing journalism coverage. The hotel recently received its third Torchbearer Award since opening, which is the top award within InterContinental Hotel Group (IHG) recognizing the highest honors for quality and service. For 2017, the hotel was the only InterContinental Hotel to receive the coveted award. On May 22, 2018, the hotel will honor the occasion with the Monterey Peninsula Chamber of Commerce, hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and celebration on the Pacific View Courtyard, overlooking the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary.
As owner Clement Chen, III remarked often during the building and opening phases of the project, "The stars aligned to make it possible." The project, initiated in the 1980's by previous developers, had languished for over twenty years, but once the Chen family began construction, things moved with lightning speed. When the doors of the innovative and beautiful InterContinental® The Clement Monterey® opened, the face of Cannery Row changed forever.
The hotel thanks our wonderful clients and loyal, dedicated associates who have made the hotel's success story a reality. We celebrate ten memorable years, and look forward to many more.
About Pacific Hotel Management, LLC
InterContinental The Clement Monterey is owned and managed by Pacific Hotel Management, LLC. Pacific Hotel Management, LLC. is a privately-owned company that specializes in the development and management of high quality hotels using a variety of franchise brands. Pacific Hotel Management, LLC (PHM) manages all of the hotels owned by affiliates of Clement Chen & Associates, combining a focused corporate administrative staff with a "hands on" management philosophy to operate profitable, well-maintained hotels. PHM is based in San Mateo, California, and can be visited on the Web at www.phmhotels.com.
Contact:
Catherine Faber
InterContinental The Clement Monterey
831-642-2017
