InterContinental Tokyo Bay Launches "Yukata" and "Uchiwa" Rental, Tea Ceremony Experience, and Japanese "Sake" Tasting Service at Guest-only NAGOMI LOUNGE

InterContinental Tokyo Bay

08 Sep, 2023, 02:00 ET

TOKYO, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

-Introducing Service for Experiencing Traditional Culture Unique to Japan, Making Guests' Trip to Japan Even More Memorable-

InterContinental Tokyo Bay has launched summer cotton kimono "yukata" and Japanese traditional round silk fan "uchiwa" rental, tea ceremony experience, Japanese rice wine "sake" tasting service, and other experience services that give a taste of unique Japanese culture at the NAGOMI LOUNGE, a lounge exclusively for guests of the executive floors (14F & 15F) at the hotel. InterContinental Tokyo Bay, located in Minato-ku, Tokyo, makes every guest's stay even more special and memorable, in anticipation of growing demand for domestic travel and an increase in foreign visitors. Moreover, starting on September 8, the hotel will offer Japanese tea with a welcome sweet in the form of a pound cake made from the "Tanba black soybean," which is well-known as a high-grade bean variety.

Image1:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202309048915/_prw_PI4fl_PZzfACiF.jpg

Image2:
https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M107856/202309048915/_prw_PI3fl_NVnlx0tE.jpg

About services at NAGOMI LOUNGE
Guests can rent a yukata which is known for a type of traditional Japanese clothing in summer, choosing the one they like from a selection of gorgeous colors and patterns as room wear for free from the NAGOMI LOUNGE. Guests can enjoy a relaxing time and a photo session wearing the yukata in the room.

Furthermore, the hotel offers guests an opportunity to experience rich and traditional Japanese culture through tea ceremony. The instructor will teach guests how to prepare and drink "matcha" powdered green tea in a ritualistic and ceremonial way, and guests can take part in making their own matcha green tea using authentic tea utensils at the table.

Moreover, the hotel also provides traditional Japanese cuisine that allow guests to immerse themselves in the rich history of Japanese food culture, serving Japanese-style breakfast and dinner using carefully selected ingredients, sparkling Japanese sake, two kinds of Japanese plum wine, and two kinds of Japanese sake from Ishikawa Brewery.

InterContinental Tokyo Bay welcomes guests with warm Japanese hospitality, providing unique activities to discover fascinating Japanese culture and create unforgettable memories that guests will carry in their hearts forever.

Overview of services
Service launch date: September 8, 2023
Location: NAGOMI LOUNGE (3F)

Yukata and uchiwa rental
-Free rental of yukata as a room wear (adult and child sizes)
-Free rental of traditional Japanese crafts such as Shiomi uchiwa and Shikoku Dansen fans

Matcha tea ceremony experience (offered 2:00p.m.-4:00p.m.):
-Experience traditional Japanese culture through tea ceremony.
-Select a favorite tea bowl and make matcha green tea using a bamboo whisk.

Accommodation plan (incl. service fees and tax):
Executive floors (14F & 15F) incl. NAGOMI LOUNGE, from 65,000 yen, for two guests per room and night

Reservation and inquiries:
https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/lounge/nagomilounge/

For more details, please visit: 
-NAGOMI LOUNGE service contents:
https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/files/press_release_NAGOMI_LOUNGE_Overview.pdf

-Hotel overview: 
https://www.interconti-tokyo.com/en/files/press_release_Hotel_Overview.pdf

SOURCE InterContinental Tokyo Bay

