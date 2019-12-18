InterContinental Xi'an North's Grand Opening Announces the Launch of InterContinental Life in Xi'an

"With the booming development of the local tourism industry, Xi'an has become one of the strategic cities for IHG Greater China," said Eddy Li, Area General Manager of Xi'an, General Manager of InterContinental Xi'an North and Holiday Inn Express Xi'an North. "As an unique luxury branded hotel, we believe that InterContinental Xi'an North will surely bring some fresh inspiration to this traditional market and meanwhile enhance the development of hospitality industry in Xi'an."

The hotel enjoys an ideal location. It is adjacent to the hub of corporate businesses, the Xi'an municipal government, CityOn shopping centre, Wangfujing department store, IMIX Park and other well-known commercial venues.

The hotel lies at the intersection of Metro Line 2 and 4, with easy access to Xi'an North Railway Station and tourist attractions which include Xi'an Bell Tower and Drum Tower, Muslim Street, Dayan Pagoda and Tang Paradise theme park among others. The seamless inter-city connection additionally provides a direct connection to Xi'an Xianyang International Airport. The hotel has 329 elegant rooms and suites ranging from 45-300 square meters in size. Rooms offer exquisite design and style that combines elements of the cultural heritage of the ancient capital and its thirteen dynasties.

All rooms are created to provide guests with the sensation of entering a traditional Guanzhong house, bearing witness to its regal ambience. The open style suite is truly dignified. Each room is equipped with a digital entertainment system, separate bathtub, walk-in shower and other facilities blending modern luxury with intelligence and comfort. The finishing touch is each room's landscape window view, which allows the guests to look warmly upon the picturesque beauty of Xi'an City Sports Park.

The venue is highlighted by a 1,100 square meter pillarless Grand Ballroom that accommodates close to one-thousand people and can be divided into three ballrooms. A bronze textured mansion door gives the venue's historical ambience a touch of luxury. There are an additional seven natural light function rooms available, ranging in area from 65-180 square meters. Each offers comprehensive tech facilities and floor-to-ceiling windows that provide a panoramic view of park.

Four characterized restaurants provide guest different kinds of cuisine. COMMUNE, the All Day Dining Restaurant, offers a delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner buffet and à la carte style. At Cai Feng Lou, our highly skilled chef team selects excellent local food ingredients to prepare its exquisite Cantonese cuisine, local-style selections, creative dishes and other delicacies to entice diners. CHAR bar & grill features authentic fresh-cut high-quality beef, select seafood and a fine wine list created by highly knowledgeable sommeliers. Located opposite the dining area, CHAR bar offers a new choice in nightlife for the ancient capital by a selection of global wines and specialty cocktails. The Lobby Lounge is a warm and inviting place where guests can comfortably settle in to enjoy fresh, aromatic coffee and tasty desserts.

Providing all tourists luxury travel experience by InterContinental Concierge and Club InterContinental which combines personal service and exclusive privileges to make guests' stay extra special, InterContinental Xi'an North will be the ideal choice for business elites, high-end conference and family leisure.

SOURCE InterContinental Xi'an North