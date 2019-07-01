InterCool USA Acquires Industrial Refrigeration Division of Freije-RSC

CARROLLTON, Texas, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterCool USA, LLC, one of the nation's leading industrial refrigeration design-build contractors, announced today the acquisition of the industrial refrigeration division of Freije-RSC, a 50-year-old design-build industrial refrigeration contractor based in Indiana and Ohio.

This acquisition will significantly expand the presence of both companies nationwide while providing respective customer bases with access to additional products, services and markets.

"InterCool is thrilled to have Freije-RSC as a part of our team," said Brandon Annett, CEO of InterCool USA, which is based in Carrollton, Texas. "President Michael Webster has done an exceptional job of creating a best-in-class industrial refrigeration division at Freije-RSC. By combining the talent and resources of the two organizations, we are creating tremendous growth opportunities for our employees and our customers."

For now, the Freije-RSC industrial refrigeration division will maintain its name as part of InterCool family and will continue to operate out of its current offices in Indiana and Ohio. The existing leadership team from the industrial refrigeration division will also remain in place.

The acquisition does not include the mechanical and plumbing service and construction divisions of Freije-RSC, allowing the founding company to increase its focus and investments in those areas. In addition, Webster said the company plans to rebrand as Freije Engineered Solutions Company in the near future.

For more information about InterCool USA, visit http://www.intercoolusa.com/.

About InterCool USA

InterCool is a 42-year-old industrial refrigeration design-build contractor based in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. InterCool's comprehensive range of services includes engineering, design, construction, service and system analysis.

SOURCE InterCool USA, LLC

Related Links

http://www.intercoolusa.com

