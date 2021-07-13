Interdependence PR Announces Entertainment Division and Taps Matthew Aversa as Vice President, Entertainment

LOS ANGELES, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Matthew Aversa has been named Vice President of Entertainment at Interdependence PR. It was announced today by the President of Interdependence PR, Michael Rinaldo, to whom he will report. Aversa will oversee a team of publicists and lead the publicity efforts for clients in film, television series, talent, gaming, sports, music, and live events. He will also spearhead the development of the entertainment division at the agency.

"Matt brings the insider knowledge, media relationships and insistent energy needed to secure results in the fiercely competitive, high-stakes entertainment business," said Michael Rinaldo, President of Global Health Business at Interdependence PR. "Creativity and tenacity define success in entertainment today, where innovation is surpassed only by expectations. Matt has repeatedly met the challenge, helping his clients secure media and visibility that delivered business results," Rinaldo continued. "We're confident that Matt is the right person to help Interdependence Public Relations build a top-notch, industry-influential entertainment business."

Aversa comes to Interdependence PR from his own agency, Twenty One PR, where he focused on entertainment and hospitality for over a decade. Aversa oversaw all media and influencer relations campaigns for television series, film projects, celebrity talent, charitable organizations, hotels, and other major lifestyle brands. In 2019, Aversa ventured into the agency world by joining Allied Global Marketing. While directing the National Publicity team, Aversa oversaw the launch of major entertainment events along with multiple Hulu Original series. Throughout his career Aversa brought new light to a changing media landscape and worked with clients to showcase their brands on a national level through new media channels and traditional outlets. He plans to bring the same light and talent to Interdependence PR.

Aversa is originally from New York and currently resides in Los Angeles.

About Interdependence PR:

Interdependence PR is a full-service, digital public relations firm supercharged by advanced technology to maximize consistent and effective media coverage. The agency's main priority is to create customized campaigns for clients that are exclusively goal based, and ensures that no story is left untold. The team consists of hardworking, talented public relations and media veterans, along with experienced journalists who have written for top tier publications. Interdependence's client roster is diverse and specializes in various verticals such as Technology, Healthcare, BioTech, Cryptocurrency/Blockchain, Education, Real Estate, SaaS, Enterprise Software, CPG, eCommerce, Fashion/Beauty, Lifestyle and Entertainment. They have locations in Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco, and New York.

To learn more, visit https://www.interdependence.com/

