Interdrone 2019: Yuneec Presents the Gimbal-stabilized 4K Quadcopter Mantis G - a New Top Consumer Drone For Outdoor and Social Media Enthusiasts

The latest model in the Mantis series features a gimbal-stabilized camera, which not only ensures smooth and brilliant recordings up to 4K but also gives the copter its name: Mantis G. With the longest flight time in its class, the Mantis G stays in the air for up to 33 minutes before it lands automatically, where it can be folded and becomes downright handy. Thanks to the seamless social media integration, the pilots can immediately share their recordings with friends and family. Combined with its low weight, it makes for an ideal everyday companion – both at home and while traveling.

The Mantis G is equipped with numerous features giving the users the possibility to free their creativity and sense of discovery. One of these is the Waypoint Mode. It enables the pilots to define an exact flight route based on a map using individual waypoints. Furthermore, the Visual Tracking function ensures that the drone follows you everywhere. For all lovers of racing fun the Mantis G also offers a high-speed mode of up to 72 km/h.

The lightweight copter can be controlled via smartphone in connection with a controller or even by voice control. The Yuneec Pilot App, which has been enhanced with new voice commands, makes this possible. Not only a modified antenna design and redundant frequencies (2.4 and 5 GHz), but also the newly implemented Smart Streaming feature ensure stable communication and signal transmission between the copter and controller.

The Mantis G software is based on the rock-solid open source PX4 code, which is known for its stability and reliability. In addition, integrated No Fly Zones prevent the copter from flying into protected areas around international airports. Furthermore, the drone's flight range can be limited with the help of a virtual fence. Thanks to GPS and IPS sensors, the Mantis G can be flown both indoors and outdoors. Like all Yuneec drones, the Mantis G does not transfer any video, photo, or telemetry data to external servers.

For more information, please visit www.yuneec.com.

|About Yuneec International Co. Ltd.|

Founded in 1999, Yuneec is a global leader in electric aviation. Its passion for innovation is deeply rooted in the company and is reflected in hundreds of patents. The core technologies of Yuneec include manned aircraft, remote controlled model aircraft and drones for commercial and private use. Yuneec has branches in North America, Europe and Asia, producing over one million products a year for a broad customer base. From the Typhoon series for the enthusiast and the Mantis series for the consumer to the H520 platform for commercial applications: Yuneec continues to work on innovations that enable every pilot to perform aerial photography and data collection, regardless of their previous flight experience.

www.yuneec.com

SOURCE Yuneec

Related Links

http://www.yuneec.com

