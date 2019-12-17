Interest in Cosmetic Surgery Revisions on the Rise, According to New RealSelf Report

On the Rise: Revision, Removal and Corrective Treatments One of the most notable trends from this year's report is the prevalence of treatments meant to correct or revise previous cosmetic surgeries. Hyaluronidase, an injectable enzyme that breaks down hyaluronic acid–based fillers, ranks No. 3 on the list of fastest-growing nonsurgical treatments, with 50% growth compared to 2018. On the surgical side, a total of four revision treatments make the list, including liposuction revision (No. 2), with 183% growth; tummy tuck revision (No. 7), with 100% growth; breast implant removal (No. 8), with 91% interest increase; and silicone injection removal (No. 9), with 89% growth.

Even with increasing interest in breast implant removal, interest in breast augmentation remains high. Topping the surgical list with the highest year-over-year growth, Motiva breast implants saw a 314% jump in interest compared to 2018. Breast implant brand Natrelle is also on the top 10 list, coming in at No. 8 with 91% growth.

"Interest in medical aesthetics has dramatically increased over the last decade, and now we're seeing more education and attention to safety, which is why more consumers are researching corrective treatments," said Tom Seery, RealSelf founder and CEO. "Cosmetic treatments are also more accessible than ever before, and increased media coverage and social sharing has helped destigmatize procedures. While we celebrate a less judgmental view of aesthetics, it's important to remember that these are medical procedures and they deserve careful consideration. That's why RealSelf remains committed to ensuring consumers have access to all the information—including both the benefits and the potential side effects of a treatment."

Breakout Brands: Top Cosmetic Treatment Launches of 2019

Morpheus8, Jeuveau, and BodyFX were the most-researched new brands that launched on RealSelf in 2019.2 Taking the top spot is Morpheus8, a skin rejuvenation procedure that combines microneedling with radiofrequency energy to treat fine lines, wrinkles, scars and uneven texture. Second on the list is Jeuveau, an injectable toxin that smooths wrinkles. BodyFX, a nonsurgical device that uses radiofrequency to temporarily reduce the appearance of cellulite, rounds out the list at No. 3.

Top Emerging Cosmetic Treatment Brands of 2019 1 Morpheus8 2 Jeuveau 3 BodyFX Source: RealSelf.com, Jan. 1, 2019–Oct. 31, 2019, U.S. only.

2020 Aesthetics Watch List

Here are the trends RealSelf analysts and editors predict will be big in 2020.

1. The Year of Surgical "Tweakments"

The next year will be a big one for subtle surgical procedures. Lip lift, a procedure that raises the top lip by removing a small strip of skin from under the nose, is one example of this trend. Lip lift ranked No. 4 on this year's list of fastest-growing surgical treatments, with 113% growth compared to 2018. Another example of this trend is the rise of buccal fat removal, a surgery that involves removing fat from the cheeks to slim the face and give the cheekbones a more defined look. Buccal fat removal ranks No. 10 on the surgical list, with 79% year-over-year interest growth in 2019.

2. Muscle Toning Trending Up

Though the treatment launched in 2018, 2019 was a breakout year for Emsculpt. The nonsurgical muscle toning treatment saw a 450% year-over-year interest increase in 2019, making it the fastest-growing cosmetic treatment on RealSelf. More brands are betting on muscle toning being big—Allergan's CoolTone, a nonsurgical treatment that stimulates contractions to strengthen muscles in the abs, thighs and buttocks, started popping up in more doctors' offices this month.

3. A Bright Future for Injectables

Longer-lasting and more versatile injectable fillers are coming in 2020, including Restylane Kysse, a new filler for the lips that can last up to nine months. The company is also planning to introduce Restylane Skinboosters Vital, a new hyaluronic acid filler designed to improve the skin, rather than just restore volume. Already available in Australia and the United Kingdom, the treatment involves injecting small amounts of hyaluronic acid to improve skin's elasticity and texture.

"2020 will be another banner year for nonsurgical treatments, but we will also see a new emphasis on surgical finesse—including more interest in surgical procedures that offer subtle changes, like lip lift or buccal fat removal," said RealSelf Chief Medical Editor Dr. Lara Devgan. "I also think our industry as a whole will focus more on optimizing individual traits as opposed to making big changes or taking a one-size-fits-all approach."

For more RealSelf data and trends, visit www.realself.com/news .

1 RealSelf.com, Jan. 1, 2019–Oct. 31, 2019 vs. Jan. 1, 2018–Oct. 31, 2018, U.S. only. (Methodology: Only treatments with minimum of 100,000 unique visits were considered.)

2 RealSelf.com, Jan. 1, 2019–Oct. 31, 2019, U.S. only. (Methodology: Treatments selected based on interest during the first three months following their launch on RealSelf. Only branded treatments with launch dates between Jan. 1, 2019, and Aug. 31, 2019, were considered. Only treatments with a cumulative Worth It Rating of 75% or higher were considered.)

