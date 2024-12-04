Interest in Korean Soju like Jinro is on the Rise with the Popularity of APT Games Fueled by Recent Musical Hit

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- APT game, already popular in Korea, is now gaining global recognition with chart-topping singles by famous K-pop stars. With the rising popularity of the APT game, Korean Soju (like JINRO Soju from HiteJinro) has also seen an increase in interest, which is already the preferred choice for the game in Korea. Songs like APT. by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars have helped increase interest in soju, especially the iconic Jinro brand, bringing Korean customs and beverages to the forefront for Gen Z and millennial audiences worldwide. With scenes highlighting Korean drinking games and the charm of soju, the song has caught the attention of new fans worldwide, inviting them to discover Korea's beloved Jinro soju and the art of somaek—a popular soju-beer mix.

Soju, particularly Jinro, has been a staple in Korean culture since its inception in 1924. Known for its smoothness, varied flavors, and moderate alcohol content, Jinro has captivated all generations in Korea and has recently seen impressive global growth. In 2022, Jinro reached a landmark $100 million in exports, reflecting its international popularity, with a 126% annual sales growth from 2017 to 2023. This legacy, fueled by rising interest from Gen Z and millennials, solidifies Jinro's reputation as a global icon.

Younger generations are drawn to authenticity, and Jinro soju has become a window into Korean culture. Soju's prominent role in Korean dramas, alongside K-pop's global reach, has transformed it into a cultural emblem. The drink, once enjoyed mostly in Korea, is now part of a new social experience fueled by creative Jinro marketing strategies and social media influence.

Jinro has embraced YouTube and other platforms to share engaging content, from food pairings to tutorials on mixing somaek. These initiatives let fans immerse themselves in Korean drinking culture wherever they are.

One standout aspect of Korean drinking culture is somaek, a blend of soju and beer that has charmed fans internationally. Its flexible mixing methods and customization options offer a hands-on way for fans to experience Korean culture. With stars like Rosé promoting somaek, the drink is rapidly gaining a loyal following across the globe.

Through "APT.," Rosé and Bruno Mars have sparked a newfound global interest in Korean drinking culture, with Jinro soju now at the center of this cultural exchange. Korean customs, like somaek, are celebrated, giving global audiences a taste of Korea's unique blend of tradition and modern pop culture—one glass of soju at a time.

As Jinro and soju continue to gain popularity, Korea's influence on global drinking trends is poised for even greater recognition, building a bridge for fans to explore and enjoy authentic Korean experiences.

