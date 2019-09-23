Interest in Social Studies Education Rebounds

STAMFORD, Conn., Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Schools across the U.S. in 2019 have a strong appetite for acquiring new free and paid resources for social studies instruction in classrooms, according to a new report from Simba Information, K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019.

"There is widespread interest in educating the whole child and turning out students who are prepared to be productive, informed citizens," said Karen Meaney, a senior analyst in Simba Information's Education Group. "After years of heavy concentration on reading and math instruction, many schools are broadening their focus to provide more time for social studies, science and the arts."

Research conducted for K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 found teachers are using both print and digital content, including textbooks, video, newspapers, magazines and websites, to provide students with broad knowledge of the range of areas covered in social studies courses.

Information also is provided in K-12 Social Studies Market Survey Report 2019 on who are leading providers of social studies curriculum and what are the most important criteria when social studies resources are selected.

