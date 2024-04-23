Interest in Sustainable Products Remains Top of Mind for US Consumers

Fourth annual "Sustainability, EV, and Convenience Retail Survey Report" reveals continued rise in consumer demand for sustainable business practices

ATLANTA, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the fourth edition of the "Sustainability, EV, and Convenience Retail Survey Report," consumers not only want sustainable and environmentally friendly options—they increasingly expect them in the fuel and convenience retail industry. Conducted by PDI Technologies, the annual survey again revealed that consumers are willing to pay more for sustainable products at an increased volume.

The 2024 findings showed 80% of consumers are very or somewhat concerned about the environmental impact of the products they buy, up from 68% in 2023 and 66% in 2022. When it comes to filling their tanks, 65% of Americans say they would pay more for gas if stations offered carbon offsetting. That environmental awareness at the gas station extends to expectations inside the convenience store, with consumers believing that c-stores should be resource-efficient (38% of respondents) and brands and Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies should use sustainable packaging (34%).

"The data is clear," said Maryann Michela, Senior Director, PDI Technologies. "Between these statistics and the regulatory conversations that are happening in our industry, there are more compelling reasons than ever for retailers and brands to understand and act upon consumer sentiment toward sustainable businesses. This movement reaches beyond the US, with consumer sentiment and regulations more prevalent in regions like EMEA and others."

The 2024 survey also revealed challenges and opportunities for Electric Vehicles (EVs), where nearly half of the respondents again this year cited battery charge and travel distance—commonly referred to as "range anxiety"—as the top concern (47%, up slightly from 2023).

Download the full "Sustainability, EV, and Convenience Retail Survey Report" online to learn more about the findings, including sustainability's influence on loyalty and how PDI Sustainability Consulting and Solutions can help businesses manage their sustainability and energy transition efforts.

"Whether it involves more innovative checkout experiences, online delivery options, or sustainable business practices—to name just a few areas—consumer sentiment continues to influence the convenience retail experience across the globe," said Sid Gaitonde, President, Enterprise Productivity, PDI Technologies. "At PDI, we're building enterprise solutions and consultancy practices that help retailers maximize their operations to remain competitive and successful during their ongoing evolution."

PDI will showcase its sustainability solutions at UNITI expo from May 14-16, 2024, in Stuttgart, Germany. Attendees are encouraged to visit PDI Stand #5B21 (Hall 5) during expo hours, and they can secure onsite meetings in advance though an online request form.

About the Survey

This survey was conducted in February 2024, with data collected from an online survey fielded among a demographically balanced, nationally representative sample of 1,238 Americans, 21 years of age and older. To ensure a consistent and accurate representation of the US general population, data was balanced across variables such as age, gender, geographic region, race/ethnicity, and education level. This is the fourth survey conducted in a series that began with the "Business of Sustainability Index" report.

About PDI Technologies

