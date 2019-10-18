Interface and Mantracourt Form Strategic Selling Partnership to Offer Exclusive Bluetooth Solutions

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc., the leader in force measurement solutions, today announced it has formed a strategic sales partnership with Mantracourt Electronics to offer innovative products that utilize Bluetooth® technology.

"The partnership enables us to continue to advance our offerings with components that are designed for wireless applications," said Ted Larson, vice president, Product Development at Interface. "We have worked with Mantracourt's team for years and believe that they are advancing new technologies in a way through online apps and Bluetooth that will enable our customers to advance the ways conduct test and measurement today."

Interface partnered with Mantracourt based on its specialization in design and production of unique electronic products. Both companies have rigorous standards for developing products that prioritize high accuracy, performance and speed.

"Interface is a brand synonymous with high quality force measurement and the 'go-to' supplier in the North American load cell market," said Robert Willmington-Badcock, managing director at Mantracourt Electronics. "We have worked for many years with Interface and share the same vision of quality, reliability and performance and a shared ethos on customer support and service. It made perfect sense to Mantracourt that we should partner with Interface to offer an integrated Bluetooth solution for test and measurement customers in the USA. The partnership of mechanical and electronics provides a one stop solution for anyone wanting short-range measurement direct to their phone."

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, industrial manufacturing, test and measurement industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

About Mantracourt Electronics, Ltd.

With over 40 years' experience, Mantracourt have an un-paralleled expertise in the field of strain bridge measurement. Their instrumentation is designed and manufactured for load cells, strain gauges, pressure, torque, flow, temperature and other ratio metric sensors. Mantracourt provide in-house design and manufacturing capabilities specializing in signal conditioning, display and control using analogue, digital or radio wireless telemetry techniques. Their solutions are proven, technologically advanced products that enable you to test the realms of possible. www.mantracourt.com

SOURCE Interface

Related Links

https://www.interfaceforce.com

