Interface Announces the Acquisition of UK-Based LCM Systems Ltd

Interface and LCM Systems Expands Load Measurement Solutions with Strategic Market Move to Combine Expertise and Excellence

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Interface, Inc., the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement products, today announced the strategic acquisition of UK-based LCM Systems Ltd, a market leader in specialized load measurement solutions utilized across industries by customers worldwide. The acquisition of LCM Systems accelerates Interface's growth in global test and measurement by adding critical engineering and manufacturing expertise with an international presence.

"LCM Systems is an established and recognized leader in the design and manufacture of specialized load cells and instrumentation, and we are proud to officially welcome them to the Interface family," said Greg Adams, CEO, Interface. "Adding their quality, proficiency and long history, the LCM team further bolsters our global capabilities in meeting the rapidly growing demands for exceptional products including their load pins, load shackles, load cells and other sensor technologies."

LCM Systems was founded in 1984 to provide the yachting industry with precision load cells and readout systems. The load management solutions company grew rapidly over the years to provide engineering and design expertise to market sectors including energy, civil engineering, maritime, aerospace, heavy lifting, and process engineering. The company manufactures a comprehensive range of standard and ruggedized load cells and instrumentation, with a considerable proportion of its market share coming from the supply of customized products tailored to meet customer's specific requirements. LCM Systems also manufactures load cells suitable for Zone 1 and 2 hazardous area applications.

"Joining Interface, a company with a world-renowned reputation and 55 years of experience in the load measurement industry, is an incredible opportunity for the continued success and future growth of LCM Systems." said Steve Sargeant, managing director. "Interface are long standing partners and have been our exclusive distributor for the US market since 2018. Our combined experience, the unmatched expertise of our teams, and a shared continuous improvement culture will make our integration into Interface seamless and highly beneficial not only for both of our companies, but also our customers and employees."

"The acquisition of LCM Systems gives Interface a major manufacturing and engineering center of excellence in Europe and expands our product portfolio with specialized load and weighing solutions," said Ken Bishop, custom solutions senior director at Interface. "LCM is very reputable in the force measurement solutions industry for providing innovative solutions for complex measurement challenges and we are very excited to be working in collaboration to meet the demands of today and tomorrow."

About Interface, Inc.

Interface is the world's trusted leader in technology, design, and manufacturing of force measurement solutions. Our clients include a "who's who" of the aerospace, automotive and vehicle, medical device, energy, manufacturing, test and measurement and industrial automation industries. Interface engineers around the world are empowered to create high-level tools and solutions that deliver consistent, high-quality performance. These products include load cells, torque transducers, multi-axis sensors, wireless telemetry, instrumentation, and calibration equipment. Interface, Inc., was founded in 1968 and is a U.S.-based woman-owned technology manufacturing company headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. For more information, please visit https://www.interfaceforce.com.

About LCM Systems Ltd

LCM Systems is based in Newport on the Isle of Wight and are specialist manufacturers of load measurement and instrumentation systems. In addition to our standard range of load cells, we also supply custom-designed versions, with over 5,500 different designs done to date. These range from small tension and compression load cells with load ratings of a few kgs to very large load pins and compression load cells with load ratings up to 2000 tonnes. Our customers span virtually every industry and our load cells have been delivered to over 140 countries around the world. For more information, please visit https://www.lcmsystems.com.

