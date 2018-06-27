Interface Performance Materials Unveils First Odor-Free Thermal Insulation Material For Automotive and Heavy-Duty Applications

With excellent thermal resistance and malleability, TI650 & TI1K are non-toxic and resistant to cracking when molded into a layered heat shield. Their low-density makeup makes them the ideal substrates for light weight initiatives by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and fabricators within the automotive design and engineering community. When the heat is extreme, TI650 & TI1K stand strong, withstanding temperatures up to 1000°C (1832°F), delivering the same material toughness and formability. A highly inorganic material, TI1K is also unique in its ability to meet the ASTM E136 flammability test standard with no detectable smoke.

"Throughout our research, development and stringent testing we focused on four critical factors; heat, odor, thermal resistance, and material integrity. The challenge was to design a thermal insulation material that addresses the automaker's need to eliminate the odor and smoke that was migrating into the passenger cabin of new cars," said Mary Deats, Chemist, Interface Performance Materials.

TI650 & TI1K are backed by Interface Performance Materials' rigorous testing protocols, including smoke generation testing, flame testing, and a vehicle vibration simulation test, which assesses the material integrity when subjected to heat and continuous vehicle vibrations.

Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, USA, Interface Performance Materials provides a full range of engineering services including heat shield FEA predictive modeling, thermal performance validation, thermal efficiency and surface emissivity testing, and material recommendations, as well as validation testing of parts to OEMs and fabricators. With global manufacturing excellence, advanced engineering expertise and an innovative portfolio, Interface Performance Materials' depth of industry and application knowledge enable the company to respond quickly to rapid and continuously changing markets with custom materials and products that precisely fit performance, certainty of operation and cost requirements. Learn more at InterfaceMaterials.com.

