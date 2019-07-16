interface Powered Digital Assistant Increases Customer Acquisition by 5x for a Texas-Based Credit Union

"interface's state-of-the-art federated learning makes Max intelligent from day one and continues to learn through millions of similar workflows; both within TDECU and across other enterprises. Such collective intelligence empowers enterprises to build and provide the best customer experiences, quickly," said Bruce Kim, Founder + CTO of interface .

According to Gartner, by 2021, more than 50% of the enterprises are expected to invest more annually on Digital Assistants as compared to traditional mobile application development.

Srinivas Njay, Founder & CEO of interface, said, "Digital Assistants are the new enterprise interface. Today's enterprise digital channels like websites, mobile apps and offline channels such as call centers, retail outlets are all complex, they're time-consuming and expensive. Digital Assistants not only address the shortcomings of these channels but also empowers any enterprise to leapfrog their current customer & employee experiences, while significantly improving business metrics."

"We are working closely with Enterprise IT teams worldwide on their AI Transformation journeys. We are excited to see them push the possibilities on our platform. Max's impact on TDECU's topline is one of the many possibilities that broadens the horizon with the industry's current understanding of Digital Assistant applications."

"Leveraging the pre-built models on interfaces' platform, we were able to set up an advanced Digital Assistant for TDECU in no time at all. We have pioneered the implementation of RPA systems as part of the digital transformation initiatives for many enterprises. With Digital Assistants, we see bigger possibilities and we're excited to partner with interface and to support some of the progressive enterprises worldwide on the next phase of their journey - AI Transformation," said Claudio Garcia, Director - Growth & Digital Transformation at Baker Tilly.

About interface

Currently engaged with several enterprises in the Americas, Europe-Middle East-Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Paciﬁc region, interface's Intelligent Virtual Assistants or IVAs make every digital channel of an enterprise intelligent. With rich IVAs, an enterprise can leapfrog customer & employee experience to voice-first natural language interface. For more information, check out interface.ai.

Media Contact:

Marketing & Communications

marcom@interface.ai

+1-650-381-9283

https://interface.ai

SOURCE interface