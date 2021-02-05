Interfacial Launches Highly Filled, Proprietary Polymer Masterbatches in Partnership with Nagase Specialty Materials

These novel, proprietary composites—one biofiber-based, the other carbon nanotube-based—are engineered to enable greater filler dispersion for the production of high-performance compounds. As a result, companies within a wide range of industries, ranging from automotive manufacturing to household goods, will be able to rapidly formulate sustainable and electrostatic discharge (ESD)-safe polymers, while achieving lightweighting, strength, stiffness, productivity and processing objectives.

Both Interfacial and NSM specialize in connecting their customers with unique material solutions, and both are part of Japan-based NAGASE Group. This partnership represents the first instance in which Interfacial will leverage NSM's distribution capabilities to bring its differentiated products to a wider market.

"Interfacial is ecstatic about launching our disruptive, highly filled masterbatch technology with NAGASE Specialty Materials," said Interfacial Chief Operating Officer (COO) Jeff Cernohous. "It provides compounders with the ability to easily process difficult-to-handle materials, like natural fibers and carbon nanotubes. This allows them to create compounds with improved manufacturing output, dispersion and ultimate performance. We expect this to be the first of many new product launches with our NSM partners."

Mark Miller, President and COO at NSM, also anticipates substantial benefits for the market. "I am very excited about this extension of our value chain at NSM and its positive ramifications for the productivity and sustainability requirements desired by our customers," Miller said. "NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to servicing customer needs through representation of excellent suppliers and the marketing of NAGASE manufactured solutions. The representation of our sister company, Interfacial, bringing highly filled masterbatches to market which leverage our existing supplier base, allows us to do both."

Interfacial's new highly filled masterbatches are available now—in quantities ranging from samples to truckloads for full-scale production.

About NAGASE Specialty Materials - NAGASE Specialty Materials is a leading distributor of specialty chemicals and manufacturer of chemical products, serving industries that impact everyday life—ranging from plastics and coatings, to pharmaceuticals and personal care. NAGASE Specialty Materials is committed to adding value to customers' product development and manufacturing processes with extensive resources to fulfill that commitment.

NAGASE Specialty Materials is part of NAGASE Group, a public company with $8 billion in annual revenue. Founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1832 as a specialized purveyor of dyes and chemicals, NAGASE now has 100+ group companies and more than 6,000 team members. Spanning 27 countries and regions, NAGASE connects the world with high-end materials and technologies.

About Interfacial Consultants- Interfacial Consultants (IFC) is focused on the development and commercialization of technology platforms relating to advanced materials and manufacturing processes for the plastics, building and construction, electronics, automotive, recycling and specialty chemicals markets. Founded in 2015, IFC has achieved a CAGR of over 100%, has revenues approaching $10 million and currently employs a staff of 45.

