Interfaith America Works to Promote Free, Fair and Peaceful Elections

Updated Faith in Elections Playbook and Webinar Support Constructive Engagement in 2026 Midterm Elections

CHICAGO, April 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Interfaith America, the nation's premier interfaith organization, launched an updated Faith in Elections Playbook and will host a webinar open to the public on how to use the playbook to effectively promote constructive engagement with 2026 midterm elections.

First released in 2024, the Faith in Elections Playbook (interfaithamerica.org/FIE) helps organizations find ways to support free, fair and peaceful elections in ways specific to the needs of their communities.

The webinar will be April 23 from 1-2:30 p.m. CT. Three national election leaders who have used the playbook will share case studies and lessons learned. The panel includes Harman Singh (The Sikh Coalition), Ria Chakrabarty (Hindus for Human Rights), and Ray B. Shackelford (National Urban League). The moderator will be Chris Crawford, who will also provide an update on challenges and opportunities in the context of 2026 elections. Crawford is the Senior Director of Civic Strategies at Interfaith America and previously staffed The National Task Force on Election Crises.

This playbook is designed to ensure every valid vote is counted.

"Our democracy depends on free and fair elections, and faith communities play a critical role in promoting them," Crawford said. "The playbook outlines ways faith and community leaders can join the critical work of democracy-building across America and identify engagement opportunities that best align with their values, skills, and the needs of their communities."

For more information or to register for the webinar, go to interfaithamerica.org/FIE.

MEDIA CONTACT

For media inquiries, please contact Randy Craig, Interfaith America, at [email protected].

About Interfaith America

Interfaith America (IA) is a nonpartisan organization that views free, fair and peaceful elections as essential democratic principles that go beyond partisanship. IA was founded in 2002 based on the idea that religious differences should serve as a bridge of cooperation rather than a barrier of division. Led by Founder and President Eboo Patel, IA activates leaders to build an interfaith America and envisions an America that embraces the power of pluralism, where people cooperate across differences for the common good.

SOURCE Interfaith America