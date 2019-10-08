INTERFILIÈRE NEW YORK The Global Sourcing Reference For Intimates, Swim & Performance Fabrics For The US Market

NEW YORK, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- INTERFILIÈRE NEW YORK is a global sourcing reference for Intimate Apparel, Swimwear, & Athleisure industries. The show connects Intimate Apparel brands with a curated selection of the most innovative mills, accessory suppliers and sourcing companies from around the world. During this 2 day trade show at the Javits Center, 65 top international mills will be exhibiting & offering an unrivaled view of the sourcing market. Returning in its 4th year, Concepts Paris® will inspire attendees with a Creative Trend Lab focusing on materials, colors and prototype displays. Additionally there will be VIP conferences including an overview of Fall/Winter 2020-2021 plus a preview of Spring/Summer 2021, with exclusive themes, colors and fabric selections; plus networking events & much more!

Exclusive Events and Exhibitions at Interfiliere:

SUSTAINABILITY IN SWIM x SPORTS x INTIMATES CONFERENCE - Wednesday October 16, 11am - 12pm

Key Industry Brands will share their objectives and processes to produce the most innovative products. There will be a focus on high-performance fabrics, sustainability, and design improvements. Confirmed panelists include representatives from sustainable running shoe pioneer Brooks, Egemen Izci -Raw Materials Innovation Manager of Lululemon, and moderator Stephanie Muhlenfeld, Founder of The Squad - Creative Consulting Group.

TRENDS AROUND THE WORLD - Wed, October 16, 2019, 4:45 PM – 5:30 PM

Followed by Cocktail Hour

Renowned global lingerie expert Jos Berry of Concepts Paris will host a CREATIV'LAB, showcasing current and future trends through visual graphics and samples from exhibiting mills. Berry will illuminate how Women's 'needs' are reflected in this season's trends: 1) the need to move and be active, 2) the need to discover and travel, 3) the need to relax and revive and 4) the need to experience nature.

A LONGING TO CHANGE – Thursday, October 17, 2019, 8:00 AM – 9:00 AM (RSVP required)

Jos Berry and her guest Guido Campello, CEO of Cosabella and recently the owner of Journelle invite you cross-over the boundaries of yesterday into the multi-faceted world of tomorrow.

STEPS AND SOLUTIONS TO SUSTAINABILITY with LIM College - Thursday October 17, 4-5PM

This talk will focus on sourcing, transportation, packaging, social rights, costing and marketing. The presentation will educate brands on best practices to achieve sustainability and sourcing solutions.



SWIM x SPORT x INNOVATION HUB - 9am - 6pm Daily

Designed in conjunction with LIM College, the hub features samples from the INTERFILIERE NEW YORK exhibiting mills. Fabric and design innovations being unveiled include:

Technical Innovations:

Quick Drying

Muscular Compression

UV Protection

Chlorine Resistant

Isothermal

Sustainable Solutions

Recycled

Bio-Sourced

Bio-Degradeable

Organic

Fashion Prototypes and Drawings

Explore how bras, underwear, activewear and swimwear of the future can harness new technology for enhanced comfort, fit and sustainability.

INTERFILIERE NEW YORK is produced by EUROVET AMERICAS, a EUROVET company. EUROVET is the undisputed world leader for lingerie and swimwear, with international events in Paris, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Las Vegas, and Cannes. It is the French reference for sports textiles and equipment trade shows. EUROVET AMERICAS is also the founder of CURVENEWYORK, the leading trade show platform on the East Coast of North America for intimate apparel and swimwear.

