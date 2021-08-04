Interfirst Announces Major Expansion in Chicago Area

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Interfirst announced a new investment of $5 million into the Chicago area. This will create hundreds of new jobs across the region, including up to 500 mortgage loan officer positions which Interfirst hopes to fill with many teachers from the community.

"This is about far more than simply expanding our presence in a new market. Our investment into the region is about hiring the kind of talent which will help Interfirst best serve the communities of the Chicago area," said Dhaval Patel, Senior Vice President at Interfirst. "We're in the people business. Buying a house or refinancing your property is a big decision - we're literally entrusted with the most significant financial decision many people make. When it comes to being trusted for serving others, few people know the needs of their neighbors better than teachers.

"While supporting those who've done so much to serve others is certainly the right thing to do, this decision also makes good business sense. Teachers are among the most driven, hard-working, and service-oriented people in a community, and those are the qualities we want in our mortgage loan officers."

All 500 of the new mortgage loan officers will have the opportunity to undergo a full, expedited training and accreditation program, at no cost to them. This training can be completed in a matter of weeks and provides an important onramp for a career in the mortgage industry at a time when the Chicago real estate market has seen double-digit annual growth in home sales .

Additionally, in contrast to many other mortgage companies, Interfirst pays all its mortgage loan officers an average base salary in addition to performance-based bonuses, rather than exclusively paying in commissions. Many new mortgage loan officers at Interfirst earn an annual income of between $44,000 and $68,000 and have the opportunity to earn much more.

Those interested in applying for these positions or learning more about this new investment should go to joininterfirst.com .

ABOUT INTERFIRST

Interfirst is an Illinois based mortgage originating company, focused on improving the way consumers obtain residential mortgages. Interfirst's digital approach is changing the mortgage industry, and their technology allows licensed loan officers to deliver real value, service and follow through.

