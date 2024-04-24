Interfuse Adds Revision History to its online Knowledge Base

MADISON, Wis., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The enterprise web developer, Interfuse has made an important update to their Knowledge Base application which provides detailed Revision History for subject matters published on their platform. The Revision History link can be found below the article content body when browsing subjects like "Conference Table" which are accessible through the Knowledge Base. Upon accessing the Revision History of any given subject, the visitor will be presented with a complete list of additions and edits to the content pages and a complete overview of the history of the informational page.

Interfuse Knowledge Base Revision History

Each revision detailed on the history page includes not only the article of information but also any related-topics, sub-topics, parent topics and references that were included prior to any subsequent edits. This revision history update is paramount in preserving archival history of the content published on the Interfuse platform. Another benefit of the revision history update is that it also provides credit where credit is due to the end user. Direct links to the user-profile who submitted the addition or modification to the content are provided within the revision history page. This helps to establish the user as an expert in any topic or industry.

Interfuse is committed to providing consistent, enterprise level updates to its platform. The installation of Revision History to the Knowledge Base reflects that. More updates can be expected in the coming weeks and throughout the year as this is expected to be a time of rapid growth for the newly re-established web developer.

SOURCE Interfuse LLC.