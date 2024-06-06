Interfuse Improves its Support for User Profiles and Knowledge Base

MADISON, Wis., June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise web software developer, Interfuse has updated its platform to include important information on profile pages and within its expanding Knowledge Base. In this update, the user has the option to add a Homepage URL, Birthdate or Established Date, Residing Country and the ability to add a lengthy bio to their profile page. In addition to these important updates to user profiles, the Knowledge Base has also been updated with alphabetized navigation links. These additions to the platform are paramount for the platform's success.

Madison Liquidators Profile Page on Interfuse.com

A live example of how this information displays on the front end of interfuse.com is on the profile page for Madison Liquidators. Here you will find the business has added their established date, the country they operate in, a detailed bio about the company and a convenient link to their homepage. With the addition of this information, the company is rewarded for contributions made within the Knowledge Base with a prominent link to their website.

As the Knowledge Base continues to grow, new navigational features have been considered. To best accommodate the current traffic base and depth of the Knowledge Base information, alphabetical links have been added to the top of the Knowledge Base homepage. An example of how this is used by accessing the letter "C" which currently contains 7 topics. These are provided back to the user in an alphabetical display starting with "Commercial Grade Laminate" and ending with "Credenza Desk".

These links serve as a useful tool for finding existing topics and brainstorming new topics that can be added to the Knowledge Base. More updates on how information can be retrieved from the Knowledge Base are expected in the future. Interfuse is committed to providing cutting-edge products to web-based users and will continue to provide these updates as necessary to ensure the success of the platform.

