Intergalactic Rescue 4 Available Now from Anderson Entertainment

Unproduced Sci-Fi Adventure from Gerry Anderson Comes to Life as a Novelization by Author Richard James

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anderson Entertainment unveiled Intergalactic Rescue 4, a brand-new novelization of a proposed-but-unproduced series from Thunderbirds and Space: 1999 legend Gerry Anderson, at this weekend's London Film and Comic Con. Anderson Entertainment created a limited run of 300 hardback copies of Intergalactic Rescue 4, with any remaining copies set to be available to fans via the Anderson Entertainment shop beginning November 25.

Intergalactic Rescue 4 Novelization Available Now from Anderson Entertainment Intergalactic Rescue 4 Novelization Available Now from Anderson Entertainment

It is the 22nd Century. The League of Planets has tasked Jason Stone, Anne Warran, and their two robots, Alpha and Zeta, to explore the galaxy, bringing hope to those in need of rescue. On board Intergalactic Rescue 4, they travel to ice moons and jungle planets in 10 exciting adventures that see them journey further across the stars than anyone before. But what are the secret transmissions that Anne discovers? And why do their rescues seem to be taking them on a predetermined course? Soon, Anne discovers that her co-pilot, Jason, might be on a quest of his own.

The first story from Intergalactic Rescue 4 is available for fans to hear for free on the Anderson Entertainment YouTube channel. Read by Wayne Forester (New Captain Scarlet, Space Precinct), a full audiobook version of the novel will be available in early 2023 on CD and download.

"Dad had Intergalactic Rescue 4 planned as a 10-episode series," said Jamie Anderson, son of Gerry Anderson and managing director of Anderson Entertainment. "What's so interesting to me about Intergalactic Rescue 4 is that it's Thunderbirds meets Lost in Space. This was in late 1975, and was proposed to NBC as a live-action series. Richard James has done a masterful job of converting Dad's original story treatments and bringing them to life as a novel. It's another fascinating glimpse into the Anderson shows that might have been!"

Intergalactic Rescue 4 is written by Richard James, based on a set of episode treatments by Gerry Anderson, and edited by Stephanie Briggs. Additionally, Intergalactic Rescue 4 is a hardcover (with dust jacket) that spans 194 pages and features a cover design by Marcus Stamps. It is priced at US $18.99 / CAN $25 / UK £14.99.

ABOUT ANDERSON ENTERTAINMENT: Originally founded by legendary creator Gerry Anderson (1929-2012), Anderson Entertainment continues today to build on his incredible more than 60-year-long legacy of globally successful, nostalgic, and family-friendly TV and film IP. The company's wide-ranging competencies span from licensing to merchandising, content creation to fanbase nurturing, and from consulting on Anderson and cult IP-related projects to Anderson's own direct-to-consumer and licensing operations. www.anderson-entertainment.co.uk.

For further information, and to speak to Jamie Anderson or Richard James, please contact:

Ian Spelling, 201-391-2299, e: [email protected]

SOURCE Anderson Entertainment