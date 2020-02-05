Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation's CEO Bruce Furst And G4L Records Are Proud To Announce Strategic Partnership To License and Brand Music For Outer Space

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Intergalactic Royalty Operations Corporation (iROC) and G4L Records are proud to announce a strategic partnership, to license and brand market the label's progressive roster to the stars, targeting content delivery to the first wave of space tourists, space hotels and other operators above the Karman Line (62 miles above sea level).

G4L Records is a Los Angeles based, artist centric Record Label and Music Services company passionate about artists and fans. Utilizing cutting edge marketing and advertising with tried and true ways to promote their artists, G4L Records launched its first artist, To Whom It May, in July 2018 and charted them to #10 on the Billboard Heatseeker chart and Top 10 on the iTunes Metal chart.

iRoc is an Austin based, provider of licensing, content and brand marketing, for use exclusively off planet earth: above the Karman Line. iRoc will also serve as the distributor of content by becoming the first broadcast network for space tourism, future colonies and even entertainment for other intergalactic planets and worldly beings.

Bruce Furst is the forward-thinking Founder and CEO of iROC, formed in 2016. Bruce has been involved in licensing content for over Twenty Years, inclusive of being a direct licensee of the Paramount Pictures Film Library and Major League Baseball Players Association. He states, "I hope that as space tourism, and ultimately space colonization, comes to fruition iROC will be a leading provider of licensed entertainment content, product branding and broadcasting for the space community."

Markus Muller-Stach, founder and CEO of G4L Records, is a seasoned entrepreneur bringing over 25 years of proven marketing and sales expertise in the finance, tech and advertising worlds to the music industry. "As an artist and someone who truly appreciates music," said Muller-Stach, "I started G4L Records out of love and passion, and strive to deliver fans music that will inspire, motivate and enrich their lives. And with our partnership with iROC, we will be able to provide space travelers and operators just that!"

