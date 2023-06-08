Intergamma B.V. expands its AI partnership with Netail

Benelux market leader in the do-it-yourself industry will leverage Netail's Competitive Intelligence solution as it pursues a customer-first growth strategy.

PITTSBURGH and SAN FRANCISCO, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Intergamma B.V., the #1 DIY Retailer in the Benelux region, announced a multi-year partnership with Netail to leverage its AI technology to further accelerate Intergamma's core mission – to offer the best products, solutions and inspiration to their digital-first customers. Intergamma operates over 400 DIY stores (and webshops) under GAMMA and KARWEI brands all across Netherlands and Belgium. And as part of their ambition to become the best omni-channel retailer in the Benelux, Intergamma is embracing cutting edge data and AI solutions to sharpen their competitive advantage and strengthen their customer focus.

Duco Roolvink, Head of Data and Analytics at Intergamma said, "At Intergamma, we believe in the power of data driven decision making and Netail's SaaS solution gives us powerful, granular and real-time insights into the hyper competitive market that we operate in. Partnering with innovative technology companies like Netail along with our strong internal analytics muscle is helping us accelerate the time-to-value for building advanced optimization capabilities for the business".

"I'm proud of our partnership with Intergamma, who is not only the market leader but also a shining beacon for sustainability. As the pace of AI is accelerating with breakthroughs like Generative AI, we are uber focused on developing practical applications of these technologies that deliver quick ROI for our customers. And working with innovative companies like Intergamma is helping us to keep pushing the envelope in this exciting space", said Sivakumar Hariharaiyer, Co-Founder and Chief Customer Officer at Netail.

Intergamma B.V. is the market leader in the do-it-yourself market in the Benelux with its retail formulas GAMMA Netherlands, GAMMA Belgium and KARWEI. With a strong store network and cross-channel strategy, Intergamma inspires and helps its customers to turn their house and garden into a comfortable and sustainable home. With a turnover of more than €1.5 billion, Intergamma is one of the top 3 Dutch non-food retail companies. The company is moving towards responsible and sustainable entrepreneurship, in a respectful manner for people and their environment. www.intergamma.nl

Netail's SaaS solutions deliver revenue growth and increased profits for Retailers & Brands by combining real-time competitive intelligence with their internal datasets using powerful machine learning and deep learning models. Our breakthrough AI technology makes web-scale external data actionable and our advanced optimization powers key decisions across assortment, pricing and customer engagement. We leverage a unique 'Human in the loop' approach that trains our AI using decades of experience resident in Merchants and Category Managers. Netail's world-class User Experience is designed by Merchants and our easy to deploy software ensures rapid time-to-value and ROI. Netail's investors include the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, Magarac Venture Partners, AI Fund and HKSTP Ventures. The company's Board is headed by Dr. Andrew Ng, a pioneer in the field of AI. Learn more at https://netail.ai/.

