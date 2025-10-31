INTERGENERATIONAL DUO THE 456 RELEASES DEBUT EP LIFE ON THE HEAD OF A PIN, FEATURING DAVE EGGAR

NYC-based Grammy-Nominee David Wolfert and Canadian Singer-Songwriter Natasha Alexandra (NLX) Blend Indie Folk and Personal Vulnerability on Emotional New Work

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- THE 456, the compelling transatlantic duo comprised of New York's David Wolfert (a Grammy and Emmy-nominated composer/producer) and Hamilton, Ontario's Natasha Alexandra (NLX), today release their EP Life On The Head Of A Pin. The five-song collection is a sonic statement shaped by the aftermath of profound personal heartbreak, offering listeners a journey from emotional catastrophe to grounded hope.

THE 456 - Ground (Official Lyric Video) Black and white photo of The 456 duo (David Wolfert and Natasha Alexandra) standing apart by two windows, with a subtle double-exposure effect conveying separation.

The collaboration, which began serendipitously 15 years ago at The Living Room in Manhattan, sees the "creative odd couple" operating across THE 456 miles that separate their home studios. Wolfert, whose songwriting credits include icons like Whitney Houston, Barbra Streisand, Dolly Parton, and Cher, joins forces with Alexandra, whose honest, raw lyrical style anchors the project's emotional depth.

Life On The Head Of A Pin explores themes of love, heartbreak, vulnerability, and the decision to move forward after a crisis. As Alexandra notes, "The wonderful thing about writing from the heart is once you get over feeling too vulnerable, you begin to realize how many of us are balancing Life On The Head Of A Pin. It's when we share our own truth that we create connections and bridges to a kinder, more grounded place."

The EP is a masterclass in production, crafted at Wolfert's New York studio. It features Alexandra on vocals and piano, Wolfert on guitar, bass, and programming, with the notable addition of world-renowned cellist Dave Eggar, famous for his work on Paul Simon's projects and Coldplay's "Viva La Vida."

Track-By-Track Emotional Journey

The new record takes the listener on a full-circle emotional journey across its five tracks:

' GROUND ' sets the tone as the lead single, deceptively simple at first, it builds into a powerful sonic statement about finding stability.

sets the tone as the lead single, deceptively simple at first, it builds into a powerful sonic statement about finding stability. ' TORNADO ' is the steady calm in the eye of the storm. The song, which lends its core lyric to the album's title, explores the idea that "getting swept up in a tornado isn't such a bad idea" compared to the mess of trying to piece things back together.

is the steady calm in the eye of the storm. The song, which lends its core lyric to the album's title, explores the idea that "getting swept up in a tornado isn't such a bad idea" compared to the mess of trying to piece things back together. ' HONEST ' takes no prisoners, articulating the difficult truths often left unsaid in the aftermath of a relationship.

takes no prisoners, articulating the difficult truths often left unsaid in the aftermath of a relationship. 'LOST ME IN YOU' serves as the reflective last dance.

serves as the reflective last dance. 'SAD SONG' ties the collection off with a playful ribbon, concluding the emotional narrative.

EP Release Live Performance

THE 456 will celebrate the EP release with a launch show next week.

EP Release Show: Thursday, November 6, 2025 at Pete's Candy Store, Brooklyn, NY.

About THE 456

THE 456 is the collaboration between David Wolfert (NYC) and Natasha Alexandra (Hamilton, ON). Wolfert's extensive production and composition career includes collaborations with Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Elton John, and Aretha Franklin. Alexandra (NLX) has been noted for her honest songwriting, with her music featured on ABC's "Brothers & Sisters." Their partnership, defined by their mutual respect for emotional honesty and dedication to crafting enduring songs, has resulted in two select bodies of work over 15 years: the 2021 album Simple Songs and the new EP, Life On The Head Of A Pin.

