InterGlobix Magazine enters into Media Partnership for PTC's Annual Conference

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting company focused on the convergence of data centers, subsea and terrestrial fiber, and owner of InterGlobix Magazine, today announced that it has executed a Media Partnership with Pacific Telecommunications Council (PTC) in support of PTC's Annual Conference, PTC'20: Vision 2020 and Beyond.

PTC's Annual Conference is a strategic springboard for the global communications industry, providing all attendees with a three-day platform to focus on planning, networking, and discovering what lies ahead for the ICT industry. PTC's Annual Conference will take place from 19-22 January 2020 at the Hilton Hawaiian Village® Waikiki Beach Resort in Honolulu, Hawaii.

InterGlobix President and IEIC Executive Director, Vinay Nagpal will be taking part in two panel discussions at PTC'20:

- Architectural Inter-Relationship of Data Centers and Networks

Sunday, January 19th, 15:30 – 16:45, MPCC South Pacific 1

- Data Centers and Networks on the (Cutting Edge)

Wednesday, January 22nd, 09:00 – 10:15, MPCC South Pacific 2

As part of the Media Partnership, InterGlobix Magazine will be available for PTC'20 attendees in Hawaii. The latest edition of the magazine features an exclusive interview of Sharon Nakama, CEO of PTC, an editorial coverage on Hawaii as a destination and a must-read Events section that also puts spotlight on the PTC reception held in Washington DC.

InterGlobix Magazine is industry's one-of-its-kind premier publication focused on Data Centers, Connectivity and Internet Infrastructure. The premier publication has rapidly become a favorite of various industry professionals globally across the datacenter and connectivity industry.

"We are pleased to have InterGlobix Magazine as a supporting media organization for our upcoming Annual Conference, PTC'20: Vision 2020 and Beyond," said Sharon Nakama, CEO of PTC. "The PTC Members and industry leaders featured in the publication since its inception is impressive. We look forward to their participation at PTC'20."

"PTC is a globally recognized organization promoting the advancement of information and communication technologies (ICT), and Sharon is a well-accomplished industry leader and a role model for many. I am very excited about our partnership with PTC, and look forward to collaborating together," said Jasmine Bedi, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of InterGlobix Magazine.

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX MAGAZINE

InterGlobix Magazine is industry's premier datacenter and connectivity reference guide. It recognizes the key shapers behind this relatively young industry and delves deep into the lifestyle of the most successful industry personalities. It features behind-the-scenes stories at datacenter construction sites, looks into the emerging subsea ports, latest terrestrial and mobile industry innovations and keeps you in the know. Each feature-rich issue offers a platform to our partners and clients to showcase their exclusive products and services. InterGlobix Magazine is owned by InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting company focused on the convergence of Data Centers, Subsea and Terrestrial Fiber. For more information, please visit www.interglobixmagazine.com

SOURCE InterGlobix LLC

Related Links

http://www.interglobixmagazine.com

