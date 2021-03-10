InterGlobix President Vinay Nagpal Joins Advisory Board of Submarine Networks EMEA

HERNDON, Va. and LONDON, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial and subsea fiber, and Total Telecom Ltd., a business media and global events company, announces today that InterGlobix's President Vinay Nagpal has joined the Submarine Networks EMEA Advisory Board.

Submarine Networks EMEA is the top subsea communications gathering in EMEA. Nagpal joins an elite group of industry leaders with a mission to provide strategic direction to Submarine Networks EMEA and develop cutting-edge programs for this industry-leading global event. The Submarine Networks EMEA Advisory Board is comprised of leaders from the subsea, telecommunications and data center industries including Andrew Lipman/Morgan Lewis & Bockius, Steve Dawe/ESCA, Gil Santaliz/NJFX, Lynsey Thomas/Independent Telecoms Consultant, Jas Dhooper/HMN Tech, Bertrand Clesca/Pioneer Consulting, Eckhard Bruckschen/SubCableNews, Andy Bax/Seaborn Networks, Mike Hollands/Interxion, a Digital Realty company and Ian Clarke/Ciena.

Nagpal is a leader and visionary in the data center and connectivity industry with over 26 years of experience leading the development of products and technology solutions in data centers with a strong focus on terrestrial and subsea fiber. Currently, he is the President of InterGlobix LLC, as well as the Executive Director of Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC), an independent global committee with a mission to create new Internet nexus points around the world and promote Internet diversity.

Previously, Nagpal held senior leadership positions at Digital Realty Trust, DuPont Fabros Technology, Tata Communications, Verizon, MCI, Digex and UUNET. He serves on a variety of boards and committees, including: the Leadership Board of NVTC Data Center & Cloud Committee, NVTC Executive Circle, PTC Membership & Marketing Committees, SubOptic Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging Committee and on the LINX NoVA Customer Advisory Board. Additionally, Nagpal co-founded the QTS Richmond NAP, a global Internet interconnection hub in Henrico, Virginia offering the lowest-latency, highest-capacity subsea connectivity.

"Subsea cables are a vital part of the Internet infrastructure," says Nagpal. "I am humbled to join the Submarine EMEA Advisory Board and look forward to collaborating with the industry leaders on the subsea issues impacting our industry. As a regular attendee of this conference, I'm proud we also have created a media partnership with one of the leading subsea communications gathering in the EMEA region."

InterGlobix and Total Telecom also announced today the execution of a Media Partnership between the companies. InterGlobix Magazine will be supporting the Submarine Networks EMEA 2021 event. InterGlobix Magazine is industry's one-of-its-kind premier publication focused on Data Centers, Connectivity and Internet Infrastructure. The premier publication has rapidly become a favorite of industry professionals across the globe.

"We welcome Vinay Nagpal to the Advisory Board of Submarine Networks EMEA 2021 and look forward to working with him," says Rob Chambers, Managing Director of Total Telecom. "Our partnership with InterGlobix's premier publication, InterGlobix Magazine, has been in existence since its inception, and today we are expanding it for our upcoming London event. In a short period of time, it has become the de-facto premier publication for data centers and connectivity globally and we are proud to have InterGlobix as our partner."

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting and advisory company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag

ABOUT TOTAL TELECOM LTD.

Total Telecom is a business media company founded in 1997. Total Telecom meets the information and research needs of the Global Communications industry, ranging from breaking news to expert analysis. It is the leading communications link between end users and the vendors, carriers and resellers of telecommunications technology and services. For more information, please visit www.totaltele.com

SOURCE InterGlobix LLC

Related Links

https://www.interglobix.com

