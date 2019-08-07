InterGlobix to Host Subsea Workshop at Cowen Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit

HERNDON, Va., Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix LLC, a global solutions company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial fiber and subsea fiber today announced that InterGlobix's President, Vinay Nagpal will be leading a workshop on the topic of "Global Subsea Resurgence" at Cowen 5th Annual Communications Infrastructure Summit to be held in Boulder, CO on Aug. 12th and 13th. The Summit will be attended by CxOs from the datacenter and connectivity industry and Private Equity firms as well as public investors.

Subsea cables are vital to the Digital Economy and contribute over $10 trillion in daily transactions across the oceans. The workshop will focus on the current resurgence in the subsea fiber industry and delve deeper into how subsea cables are driving new business models such as Subsea Colocation, leading to additional Internet and economic developments across the terrestrial fiber and datacenter sectors.

Use cases that will be discussed at the workshop include Hillsboro, Marseille, and Richmond. Richmond, Va. is quickly evolving to become a diverse Internet Infrastructure hub where QTS Richmond NAP located in Henrico County, offers the lowest-latency, highest-capacity connectivity to subsea cables in Virginia. Recently, the Internet Ecosystem Innovation Committee (IEIC) was founded by Clint Heiden to promote Internet diversity and propel the growth of diverse Internet Infrastructure hubs globally. Vint Cert, the Father of the Internet and Chief Internet Evangelist of Google is the Honorary Chairman and Vinay Nagpal is the Secretary and Executive Director of IEIC. The IEIC also features Founding Members from Bank of America, Cigna, Hilton, Telia Carrier, Freddie Mac, Ciena, Telxius, CenturyLink, Virginia Commonwealth University, QTS and Blade Group.

The Subsea Workshop will take place 8:00 am – 8:50 am MST on Aug. 13th at St. Julien Hotel & Spa, Fandango, Lobby Level. InterGlobix Magazine will be available for conference attendees. The premier publication has rapidly become a favorite of industry professionals globally across the datacenter and connectivity industry.

About InterGlobix:

InterGlobix LLC is a global solutions company focused on the convergence of datacenters, terrestrial and subsea fiber. InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for datacenter and the connectivity industry worldwide. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on Datacenters, Connectivity, Luxury and Lifestyle. Visit InterGlobix at www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com or follow on Twitter @InterGlobix @InterGlobixMag

