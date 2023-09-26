InterGlobix wins Fast-Growing Company Award at the Second Annual Incredible Inc. 50 Awards

Organized by the US India SME Council, the award recognizes InterGlobix's rapid growth in the global digital infrastructure sector.

WASHINGTON and HERNDON, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- InterGlobix LLC, a global consulting, advisory, and media company advancing digital infrastructure and driving economic growth, and US India SME Council, a nonprofit and membership-based organization dedicated to serving the unique small and minority business community, announced that InterGlobix won the category of "Fast-Growing, American-Owned Companies" at the recently held Second Annual Incredible Inc. 50 Awards, which recognizes exceptional achievements of small and medium women- or minority-owned companies in the US and India.

In a short span of just over five years, InterGlobix has grown its services portfolio across both private and public sectors to include consultancy, advisory, event collaboration, and media / publication services within the digital infrastructure industry. Specifically in the public sector, InterGlobix collaborates with economic development authorities to facilitate regional economic growth. Offering services in six continents and headquartered in the US, InterGlobix has team members in the US, the UK, Germany, and India. InterGlobix's quarterly global publication InterGlobix Magazine, has become a favorite of the industry and is the brainchild of the company's President and the publication's Founder and Editor-in-Chief, Jasmine Bedi. In recognition of Jasmine's contributions to the industry and the community, the US India SME Council conferred Jasmine with "The President's Volunteer Service Award."

"I congratulate InterGlobix and all its team members on being recognized for their exceptional work in the growth of digital infrastructure and economic development across various parts of the world," said Elisha Pulivarti, CEO of US India SME, Council. "InterGlobix's collaborations with both domestic and international organizations have been extremely impressive, opening doors for various companies in the US and beyond, too."

"I am both humbled and honored for our company to be recognized with this Incredible Inc. 50 award, and I strongly appreciate the opportunity US India SME council has given us," said Vinay Nagpal, CEO of InterGlobix. "I am also thankful to all my mentors, industry peers, and team members who have supported me in this journey, as they have been a key part of the company's success, and we wouldn't have made it this far without their support. We look forward to continuing to work with our community locally and globally to empower both the industry at large and other small, minority-owned businesses like us."

ABOUT INTERGLOBIX LLC

InterGlobix LLC is a global consulting, advisory, and media firm dedicated to advancing digital infrastructure and driving economic growth. Focused on the convergence of data centers, terrestrial, and subsea fiber globally, InterGlobix offers strategic business consulting and marketing solutions for the data center and connectivity industries. InterGlobix also owns InterGlobix Magazine, the industry's first and only global magazine of its kind focused on the digital infrastructure industry. Visit InterGlobix at: www.interglobix.com and www.interglobixmagazine.com.

ABOUT THE US INDIA SME (USISME) COUNCIL

USISME Council is a 501(c)(6) nonprofit, membership, and a premier business advocacy organization based in Washington, DC. It is dedicated to serving the small business community and becoming a new voice for small to medium business enterprises (SMBEs) in the US and India. Our members are US-based SMBEs owned and operated by Indian Americans and Asian Americans. Visit USISME at: www.indiasmecouncil.org.

SOURCE InterGlobix LLC