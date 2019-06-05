Interim Data on Cirius Therapeutics' MSDC-0602K to be Presented at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions

SAN DIEGO and KALAMAZOO, Mich., June 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirius Therapeutics, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases, including MSDC-0602K for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), announced today that results from an interim analysis of exploratory endpoints from its Phase 2b EMMINENCE trial of MSDC-0602K will be presented at the American Diabetes Association 79th Scientific Sessions.

The oral presentation, entitled "A Novel Thiazolidinedione (TZD) with Minimal PPAR-γ Activity Maximized for Mitochondrial Pyruvate Carrier (MPC) Modulation: Six-Month Analysis of Glycemia in a 12-Month Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH) Study" is scheduled for Saturday, June 8 at 5:30 PM and will be presented by Kenneth Cusi, M.D., professor and chief, endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism at the University of Florida.

Cirius is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate, MSDC-0602K, is a novel small molecule being developed as a once-daily oral therapy to treat NASH with fibrosis. MSDC-0602K is designed to selectively modulate the mitochondrial pyruvate carrier (MPC), which mediates at the cellular level the effects of overnutrition, a major cause of NASH and other metabolic disorders. Cirius is conducting a Phase 2b clinical trial of MSDC-0602K, which Cirius has fully enrolled with 402 patients diagnosed with NASH with fibrosis.

