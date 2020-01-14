Interim HealthCare Inc. Announces 2019 Paraprofessional of the Year

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of owners providing homecare, senior care, hospice and healthcare staffing services, today announced Angela Young, CNA, as the 2019 Paraprofessional of the Year. Angela joined Interim HealthCare of Greenville, South Carolina in 2001.

This honor is given to an individual that provides exemplary patient care and continuously demonstrates the H.E.A.R.T. qualities of Interim HealthCare paraprofessionals, which stands for Honorable, Experience, Ability, Reliability and Training.

Serving as a lead aide, Angela is responsible for providing an exceptional hospice care experience for patients and their family members. Beyond caring for patients, Angela constantly brings new ideas to her team such as identifying opportunities to improve documentation processes and developing improved protocols for scheduling communication between aides and patients' families.

"Angela is an exemplary paraprofessional earning her the nickname 'angel of hospice aides.' Angela understands that great care should not only focus on managing medical symptoms but should also be rooted in compassion and enrich every aspect of an individual's wellbeing," said Judy Cronin, RN, Clinical Care Manager at Interim HealthCare of Greenville, South Carolina. "Angela continuously goes above and beyond to demonstrate excellence and integrity in her care. Angela truly has a servant's heart."

Angela understands that the true work of hospice will always be as much about honoring people with compassionate listening as it is about managing health conditions. Her willingness to do both is what keeps Angela motivated to continue this challenging work.

"It's an honor to be a recipient of the Paraprofessional of the Year award, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to serve others while also continuing my professional development at Interim HealthCare," said Angela. "To me, being a paraprofessional means making a difference in the lives of patients and their families every day."

For more information about working with Interim HealthCare, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/careers/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global health care leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

