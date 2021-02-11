Interim HealthCare Inc. Continues Strong Momentum with Latest Acquisition; Representing One of Three Bold Strategic Moves for Parent Company, Caring Brands International

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caring Brands International (CBI), the company that owns the leading franchisors of global home healthcare services in each of the markets it serves including Interim HealthCare, today announced the completion of three significant home healthcare franchise acquisitions in the last six months. By bringing these locations into the CBI portfolio, the company is building on its strong momentum and commitment to help meet growing home healthcare, hospice and support needs for its customers in the United States, United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, Australia and Saudi Arabia.

The most recent acquisition of the home health and hospice operations of Interim HealthCare of San Diego, which successfully closed in January 2021, marks the first managed acquisition within the Interim HealthCare network domestically in over a decade. Operating as a stand-alone subsidiary of CBI offering home health and hospice services, this location can now focus on building out its current business footprint and delivering on its growth potential to support even more lives served in the region.

"In preparing my exit plan for retirement, I was grateful to have many options," said Wendy Olayvar, 12-year franchise owner of Interim HealthCare of San Diego. "I spent my career supporting the comprehensive home healthcare and hospice needs of the San Diego community, which made it my driving concern to leave a legacy that would be maintained to benefit our amazing employees and the clients, patients and families we so proudly serve. Having the business return to Interim HealthCare Inc. makes me both excited and gratified that this team's hard work and dedication will continue forward and ultimately enable them to serve more lives in the San Diego area."

"We are honored that Wendy chose this path as part of her retirement plan. As we have witnessed throughout 2020, the demand for delivering high-quality home-based healthcare services has never been more essential especially during a public health emergency," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Caring Brands International and Interim HealthCare Inc. "With our latest acquisition of Interim HealthCare of San Diego, we are excited to support the growth of strategically selected managed locations in the United States that will help even more patients obtain the quality care they need in the preferred and most efficient and effective site of care: their home."

Despite a recession caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, patient and customer need for a full continuum of home healthcare and support services has only continued to grow globally. As COVID-19 unfolded, hospitals and health care systems turned to home healthcare leaders like Interim HealthCare for support in helping to manage the surge, by treating discharged and less acute patients, and keeping them safe at home. In addition, the U.S.-based 55-year-old company has helped to professionally staff COVID-19 clinical needs in hospitals, long-term care facilities and for screening, testing and vaccination sites.

In other recent examples of CBI's investment in its growth and ability to meet increasing home healthcare needs around the world, the organization made strategic acquisitions related to its Bluebird Care brand in Ireland and its Just Better Care operations in Australia.

Purchase of Northern Sydney Just Better Care Location ( November 2020 ): Just Better Care, the leading home care provider in Australia , acquired local Sydney franchise location Just Better Care Northern Suburbs. The acquisition of Just Better Care Northern Suburbs strengthens Just Better Care Australia's support of the Sydney -area senior community and those seeking in-home care services. The Northern Suburbs territory is managed through Just Better Care's Northern Beaches location under the name of Just Better Care Northern beaches and Northern Suburbs.

