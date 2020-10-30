Interim HealthCare Inc. Honors Franchise Owners' Excellence in Home Care

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, announced its 2020 Annual Awards winners at the company's first-ever-virtual Celebration of Excellence event on Tuesday, October 20. In total, 141 award winners were honored in a variety of categories, including business (annual sales, office growth, management and leadership, lifetime achievement) and care delivery and quality.

Interim Healthcare Inc.'s CEO and President Jennifer Sheets reflected on the challenging year and highlighted how Interim HealthCare teams across the U.S. stepped up and achieved impressive business and clinical results in 2019 and 2020 despite much uncertainty.

Interim HealthCare's long-running history and track record of excellence is only achievable through the dedication and passion of its independently-owned franchises across the country. Franchise owners and teams continuously exhibit integrity and resilience to support local communities and grow their businesses. As evidenced by this year's award winners, Interim Healthcare is truly a people-driven business.

"Despite the hurdles handed down this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, our owners prove that home care was truly made for times like these," said Sheets. "Our caregivers and franchise owners nationwide consistently adapt to meet new challenges with innovative solutions, and we thank them for their tireless effort in caring for patients. I'm optimistic about the future because of the indomitable spirit and incredible dedication I witness every day."

Interim HealthCare's Celebration of Excellence hosted over 400 attendees represented by complete teams and at least 3-4 colleagues. Pre-registrants celebrated with props and Panera e-cards for a built-in catering experience in lieu of the company's traditional gala.

Interim Healthcare 2020 Annual Award Winners include:

President's Pinnacle Award is presented to Brandon and Gwen Sayler, Interim HealthCare of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Michael Priddy, Interim HealthCare of Rockville, Maryland. This award is presented to offices that have at least doubled their business over the last two years with minimum annual sales of $2 million at the end of that two-year period.

Transformation Award is presented to Dawn Baker, Robb Baker and Paula Tharp of Interim HealthCare of Charleston, South Carolina. This award is presented to the individual or office that has achieved sales growth over the previous year despite facing significant market segment changes and challenges. The award recognizes strategic thinking and decisive actions to not only survive, but also thrive, in times of change.

Allan C. Sorensen Business Integrity Award is presented to Sharon Collins, Interim HealthCare of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. At the suggestion of the franchise owners, this award bears our co-founder's name. He has been involved with the company for more than 50 years as President, Chief Executive Officer, Chairman and Chairman Emeritus. It is presented to the individual who demonstrates outstanding ethics and business integrity in the routine operation of their business while simultaneously increasing overall market penetration.

Raymond C. Herriges Management Award is presented to the Beck Family, Interim HealthCare of Grand Rapids, Michigan. Raymond Herriges was our first healthcare franchise owner and was instrumental in developing our initial operating policies and procedures. This award is presented to the individual who has achieved the greatest degree of operational excellence combined with outstanding sales growth during the previous year.

Pioneer Award is presented to Nick Mannino, Interim HealthCare of Newcastle, Delaware. This award is presented to the owner whose strategy and results demonstrate pioneering, entrepreneurial spirit and action. This would be demonstrated in being a pioneer in developing new service lines, new service delivery strategies or other activities that lead the way for others.

Sustainability Award is presented to the Zeshonski Family, Interim HealthCare of Scranton, Pennsylvania. A new category, this award recognizes the individual focused on sustainability over the last decade, in the following three achievement areas: A consistent ability to maintain excellence in quality; Pursuit of business line expansion; Year-over-year increases in sales.

Leroy E. Dettman Founder's Award is presented to Chris Lupo, John Warren Floyd, Jan Childress McCray, Mike McBride, and Paul Shaw of Interim HealthCare of the Upstate (Greenville, South Carolina). In 1946, Roy Dettman founded Labor Pool in Chicago, Illinois. This was the original company out of which Interim HealthCare emerged in 1966. This award is presented to the individual who best personifies the entrepreneurial spirit with the dedication, discipline and direction necessary to consistently achieve profitable growth and expansion from year to year.

Jason Bullard Leadership Excellence Award is presented to Charyl Schroeder, Interim Health of the Upstate. This award recognizes an individual who demonstrates the ability to lead people and organizations to their full potential. By their words and actions, they inspire and empower team members to help build the business and produce outstanding results in sales, customer service and return on investment. This award recognizes leadership as the essential ingredient for long-term success in our business.

Lifetime Achievement Award is presented to Tom DiMarco, The Salo Organization. This esteemed award goes to a franchise leader who exemplifies excellence in business. Year after year, they have successfully grown their business through increased sales and office expansion. They lead by example, with honesty and integrity, fostering positive relationships with their staff and their clients. They are committed to giving back to their community and encourage their staff to strive for excellence.

Ownership Group of the Year Awards are presented to InvestSouth, Interim HealthCare of the Upstate (Tier 1); Jason Byrnes, Interim HealthCare of Binghamton and Syracuse, New York (Tier 2); Aaron Price, Interim HealthCare of Louisville, Kentucky (Tier 3); Jeffrey Danielson, Interim HealthCare of Rochester, Minnesota (Tier 4). These awards are given by tier level based on the owner's size and revenue achievement.

Office of the Year Exceptional Growth Awards are presented to InvestSouth for Medicare home health; Interim HealthCare of Albuquerque, New Mexico for Medicaid and government home health; Interim HealthCare of Rockville, Maryland for private pay home health, Interim HealthCare of Grand Rapids, Michigan for staffing; InvestSouth for commercial insurance; The Falcon Group and The Stehley Group for hospice. These awards are given to owners representing our individual service lines, including Medicare, Medicaid, private pay, staffing, commercial insurance and hospice. These owners have achieved tremendous growth in each specific service line they represent.

Owner's Advisory Council (OAC) Recognition is awarded to 8 owners. The purpose of the OAC is to enhance overall communications between Interim HealthCare Inc. and its franchisees, and between the franchisees themselves. Largest Franchise: Tom DiMarco. Personal Care: Michael Priddy. Hospice: David Klaeser. Skilled Homecare: Sharon Collins. Staffing: Mark Peterson. West Region: Cathy Olsen. Central Region: Robin Palmieri. Eastern Region: Nick Mannino.

Eagle Club Recognition is awarded to 29 owner groups. Eagle Club criteria are based on sales results from 2019. Platinum Level: The Salo Organization, The Falcon Group, InvestSouth, The Morris Group, The Ringling Group, Geary & Lamoureaux Organization. Gold Level: Jerry Hess, Rick & Elaine Petersen, Robert & Cindy Seawright and Renee Rand, Jay Stehley & Jill Harrison, the Beck Family, Mat & Pat Gilley, Joe Johnson, Teri Heritage & Sharon Collins, Wendy Olayvar. Silver Level: Lou Byrd, Mitch Davis, David & Kelly Haslup, David Klaeser, Nick Mannino, Jan Wahby & Shawn Griffin, The Zeshonski Family. Bronze Level: Peggy Ray & Sandy Jarnagin, Robert Gaff & Cindy Lavoie, Michael Priddy, Greg & Ken Schultz, Suzanne Smith & Thomas Evans, Joan Sullivan, Bernie Bulger & Michael Sullivan, Steve Alessandro & Jamie Wesner, Christian Miller.

