Interim HealthCare Inc. Identifies 5 Trends to Watch in 2020

SUNRISE, Fla., Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The home care industry is entering a transformative decade ahead. At least 10,000 baby boomers will turn 65 every day until 2029, and the U.S. will need to hire 2.3 million new healthcare workers to care for this aging population by 2025. This means the industry is ripe for innovation and growth. Interim HealthCare Inc., the leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing, highlights its 2020 industry predictions. Here are five of its forecasted trends:

Caregiver shortage will continue to be front and center. We are facing both a caregiver and a nursing shortage. Organizations that continue to invest in specialized training programs and professional development opportunities will remain a step ahead. However, if they become great at recruiting, they may lose sight of figuring out how to keep talent onboard and engaged. The focus must be on both areas. It can't be one without the other. Hospice growth accelerates in 2020. Approximately 1.4 million Americans receive hospice care each year. However, most people are referred too late and unable to benefit from the specialized services hospice can provide. As more people transition to hospice care, the need for specialized programs to support multiple diagnoses and chronic conditions will also increase. The focus needs to be on earlier intervention, patient education and developing more disease specific programs and strategies. The healthcare industry will shift toward social determinants of health. The industry will continue to shift toward incorporating and improving the social determinants of health within caregiving in 2020. One example of this trend is how home health providers are now partnering with rideshare companies to help patients meet appointments and run errands with ease. To account for all health factors and enrich patients' lives, better care requires a holistic view of the variables that could improve outcomes. Millennials and Generation Z will become the primary healthcare decisionmakers. The next decade will see a shift in healthcare decision making. Soon, Millennials and Generation Z will be responsible for making critical decisions about their loved one's care. These generations think more like consumers, who want a personalized and transparent healthcare experience. Healthcare providers will need to match these shifting communication and relationship preferences to earn trust. Providers must now emphasize technology to stay competitive. Technology has the potential to unlock new opportunities. Healthcare providers should invest in and enhance their technological capabilities to make the full continuum of care more accessible. For example, increasing the use of digital applications can help better manage caregiver schedules and improve the overall patient experience.

"As the nation's first home care and staffing provider, Interim HealthCare prides itself on leading the industry forward with innovative strategies to bring high-quality compassionate care to our patients and clients in the local communities we serve," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. CEO and President. "We believe future success across the industry will be largely based on the delivery of holistic care, smart technology use and an organization's ability to attract and retain the lifeline of our business—our caregivers and other healthcare professionals."

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries Caring Brands International is a global health care leader.

Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

