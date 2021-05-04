Interim HealthCare Inc. Launches 2021 National Nurses Week Campaign, "Beyond Gratitude: Appreciate | Advocate"

SUNRISE, Fla., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home healthcare, personal care, healthcare staffing and hospice services, announced today the launch of "Beyond Gratitude: Appreciate | Advocate," a campaign to unify messages of appreciation and advocacy toward nurses across healthcare, including clinicians of Interim HealthCare.

Showing Gratitude

By launching "Beyond Gratitude: Appreciate | Advocate," with the start of National Nurses Week, May 6-12, 2021, Interim HealthCare is inviting all corners of society to partake in an authentic and visible expression of thanks for nurses. Everyone is encouraged to celebrate the nurses in their lives (not just those in home healthcare) on Interim HealthCare's digital Wall of Gratitude including: patients and clients served by nurses, nurses who are inspired by fellow nurses daily or who would like to extend their gratitude to past and current mentors, healthcare leaders who would like to thank their frontline teams and more.

Visit the 2021 National Nurses Week Wall of Gratitude here.

Advocating for Nurses

Nurses take an oath to practice the profession faithfully. However, the reality the last 15 months revealed is that many healthcare workers are exposed to immense challenges and risks daily. This year's National Nurses Week and always, Interim HealthCare commits to advocating for all nurses that consistently put the profession, patients and their families first. A powerful message from Interim HealthCare's President and CEO, Jennifer Sheets, RN, MSN, restates the company's allegiance to advocating for:

The essential worker status of all home healthcare providers and assured access to necessary protective equipment for themselves and their patients.

Building awareness for the case to increase home healthcare reimbursement rates which remain comparatively low for home health nurses, clinicians and other home healthcare paraprofessionals in contrast to the overarching benefit and public health value they deliver across the healthcare ecosystem.

Enhancing education around the field of post-acute care and highlighting home healthcare as a meaningful and purpose-filled nursing career path. Raising awareness about its professional benefits, such as a deeper connection with patients, full visibility into their health journey through one-on-one care and flexible, predictable schedules.

Educating, training and equipping healthcare professionals (both early career and seasoned) with development opportunities and continued innovation in the home healthcare delivery process anchored in holistic, patient-centered support.

You may read Jennifer Sheets' Open Letter to Nurses here.

Through a collaborative partnership with American College of Education (ACE), Interim HealthCare is demonstrating its commitment to nurse-centered advocacy by offering:

Two sponsored scholarships to a first-of-its-kind Certificate in Telehealth program, developed by ACE. Two nurses will be randomly selected to attend this online program (at no cost) and in turn, advance their skills and professional expertise. The certificate and three continuing education units (CEU) are earned by taking the following three courses over a five-week session: Trends in Telehealth Delivery, Telehealth Leadership & Management, and Legal and Ethical Issues in Telehealth. Nurses can learn more and enter the drawing for the scholarship giveaway here: https://bit.ly/IE_CTH

A live webinar designed to build awareness among licensed nurses around the rewarding and underappreciated aspects of post-acute care. The live course, hosted by clinical and academic leaders, will review the transformational role post-acute nursing provides patients and their families, their identity and meaningful impact as a nurse and to the community at large. Offered for free, licensed nurses will earn one CEU credit and receive a certificate of completion by attending the webinar and participating in the live Q&A that follows.

WHAT: Post-Acute Care: Healing Outside the Hospital Walls and Live Q&A

WHERE: To register, click here (must pre-registered to attend): https://interimhealthcare.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_oGIP7WMkSRKwsFgwGlYEdA

WHEN: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 2 p.m. EST

"Nurses across our healthcare system consistently put the well-being of others before themselves – as a nurse myself, I understand these sacrifices and have immense gratitude for their commitment," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. president and CEO. "The unyielding demand on nurses over the last year has tested both professional and personal limits at times, but our nurses never backed down. Nurses carried this country through a historic period in modern medicine and please know that Interim HealthCare is beyond grateful for your role. We will always elevate the nursing profession and advocate for your value, safety and health on the job."

Among the many interactive activities planned for the week, nurses may also enter to win multiple "Beyond Gratitude: Appreciate | Advocate" 2021 Nurses Week prizes including two $500 gift cards and daily drawings of $100 gift cards to allheart.com, the nation's leading online supplier of medical apparel, footwear, accessories and personal diagnostic equipment. Please visit https://ihcnursesweek2021.com/ to enter.

Interim HealthCare has also prepared a mini lesson plan for parents and educators to leverage with school-aged children. The plan is designed to inspire future generations of nurses to consider the history and exciting aspects of various nursing professions. The downloadable assets include lesson plans for at-home schooling, classroom or virtual school grades K-2 and grades 3-5. Materials are available on the Interim HealthCare Nurses Week website.

For more information on Interim HealthCare's celebration of Nurses Week, please visit https://ihcnursesweek2021.com/

For more information on careers with Interim HealthCare, visit www.ihcmadeforthis.com and to see current openings across the country, please visit: www.interimhealthcare.com/careers.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Founded in 1966 and First in Home Care®, Interim HealthCare Inc. is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked #1 for the third year in a row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

