Interim HealthCare Inc. Names 2021 Nurse of the Year

SUNRISE, Fla., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care, senior care, home health and hospice and healthcare staffing services, today named Ashlee Burrows its 2021 Nurse of the Year. Ashlee is a registered nurse and case manager for Interim HealthCare of Lincoln, Nebraska, and is commended for going above and beyond to bring comfort and care through the unrivaled power of home-based care to medically complex patients and their families.

This honor is given to an individual who embodies Interim HealthCare's core values of integrity, compassion and customer focus. Nominations were submitted for extraordinary nurses from Interim HealthCare locations across the country as part of the company's annual celebration and recognition for National Nurses Month in May.

"We are grateful for Ashlee being honored as National Nurse of the Year," said Lynette and Mark Helling, owners of Interim HealthCare of Lincoln, Nebraska. "We have seen her continued growth, starting as a college student working as a home health aide, and later returning as an RN case manager. She is a caring and diligent nurse that has positively impacted the lives of our clients, as well as being a great member of our clinical team. We are very proud of her and the whole team takes joy in her receiving this award."

Since joining Interim HealthCare of Lincoln, Nebraska in 2015, Ashlee has developed unique expertise in caring for and building trusting relationships with medically complex patients. These individuals are often experiencing multiple healthcare diagnoses and compounding factors, from medical needs to psychological conditions and financial instability.

Ashlee also makes a special effort to integrate with needed community services for her patients, to regularly communicate with them and help them take an active role in their health as well as with family, case workers, group home and assisted living facility members who are involved in their care team.

"I'm so grateful to have chosen a career that allows me to impact so many lives in my community. I am honored to be recognized as Interim HealthCare's Nurse of the Year," said Ashlee Burrows. "Building one-on-one connections with my patients and helping to improve their health and lives is a true calling for me, and I am fortunate to have been called to such meaningful work."

To attract future award-winning employees, Interim HealthCare's 'Made for This' recruiting campaign matches those striving to serve, help, support, care and connect with a career in home healthcare. The company seeks employees for a range of career paths from paraprofessionals (home health, hospice and support aides) to LPNs, RNs, therapists, and CNAs. Interim HealthCare is also recruiting service-oriented people wanting to transition from other industries, or those looking to change healthcare careers to gain more flexibility and autonomy.

For more information about working with Interim HealthCare, please visit https://www.interimhealthcare.com/careers/.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.



Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com.

