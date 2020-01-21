Interim HealthCare Inc. Ranked No. 1 in Senior Care Category of Entrepreneur's 2020 Annual Franchise 500®

As the first nationwide home health­care company, Interim HealthCare has put over 50 years of experience into developing their signature standard of care, HomeLife Enrichment®. It is the most comprehensive approach to home care available, designed to encompass care for the whole individual – mind, body and spirit, in addition to care for the family.

"This achievement is more than an endorsement of a business system," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. CEO and President. "It reflects the dedication of our outstanding franchise owners who successfully combine entrepreneurial drive with a passion for care. They enrich the lives of those around them every day in every way."

With a legendary brand built on more than 50 years of home care, hospice and staffing expertise, Interim has a deep understanding of today's regulatory environment, the complexities of building franchise operations and a winning formula for business success. For more details about the company's franchise opportunities, visit www.interimfranchising.com or see what other franchisees have to say here.

Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry, making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. The key factors that go into the Franchise 500® evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand power and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

"The 500 companies on this list all have something in common: They understand what consumers want now," says Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer. "They may be an upstart in a brand-new category, or they may be a brand like Dunkin' that's ranked highly on our list for decades. But either way, making our list means they're forward-thinking, nimble and closely in touch with their customers' needs –because in an ever-changing business environment, that's what a franchise must do to thrive." Over

Over its 41 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Interim HealthCare Inc.'s position on the ranking is a testament to its continued strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Interim HealthCare Inc. in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2020 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands on January 14.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With more than 530 franchise locations in seven countries, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.



Interim HealthCare in the United States is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

