Interim HealthCare Inc. Welcomes New Owners: Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc. today announced the launch of Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana*, a leading local provider of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing, with Bob and Mandy LaFleur as the new owners and operators. The LaFleurs, both born and raised in southern Louisiana, are expanding Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana's private duty services to include all of Interim HealthCare Inc.'s specialty programs, including cognitive care with a focus on dementia, diabetes, heart disease and chronic care which fall under Interim HealthCare's HomeLife Enrichment® signature standard of care offerings.

Serving the communities of Mandeville, Covington and New Orleans, the LaFleurs are committed to ensuring that residents, clients and their families have a reliable and trusted partner to meet their home care and hospice needs. Through a new collaboration with Veterans Home Care's VetAssist Program, Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana is passionately committed to area veterans and caring for their needs as a way of honoring and thanking them for their service. Additionally, Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana will maintain critical relationships with area healthcare facilities, government agencies, schools and other organizations to help meet their growing needs for qualified healthcare professionals.

Bob and Mandy have spent their combined 50 years of patient care experience in the South Louisiana area. Bob is a dedicated nurse in the community. He was previously the CEO at Memorial Specialty Hospital and prior to that, held director of provider relations and CEO roles at Cornerstone Healthcare Group. At Cornerstone, his leadership was instrumental in the hospital earning Hospital of the Year from 2010-2015 and multiple top employee engagement and patient satisfaction scores by the organization. Mandy spent more than two decades as a healthcare and customer service executive with Cornerstone Healthcare Group and The Veranda Retirement of Graywood. Bob and Mandy's careers have been focused on providing exceptional and high-quality patient care. Married for 25 years, the LaFleurs have three sons and they enjoy camping, fishing, cooking and spending time with family and friends – core Louisianan traditions.

"My wife and I are thrilled to serve the greater Southeast Louisiana community with compassionate and high-quality home and hospice care solutions and job opportunities," said Bob LaFleur. "Having been raised, built a career and a family right here in Louisiana, we know what it takes to keep our community close and well cared for. At Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana, we take our role very seriously and believe we can help Louisianans age in place while being active community participants."

The Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana staffing services will bring more jobs to the region including nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals.

"We are delighted to have Bob and Mandy in the Interim HealthCare network of franchisees," said Jennifer Sheets, Interim HealthCare Inc. president and CEO. "With decades of combined experience in healthcare leadership, community engagement and business management, the LaFleurs are positioned as ideal representatives of our mission to provide whole-person, individualized care for each patient and family. The Southern Louisiana community is in exceptional hands with Bobby, Mandy and their team."

Prepared to Keep People Safe at Home

Nurses, clinicians and caregivers employed by Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana are prepared to meet the comprehensive needs of every patient in the setting they prefer. Through its HomeLife Enrichment® signature standard of care, that encompasses the mind, body, spirit and family, Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana's qualified caregivers strive to improve the overall health and wellbeing of their patients and those around them.

All Interim HealthCare franchise locations have extended their HomeLife Enrichment signature standard of care to meet the comprehensive needs of COVID-19 patients at home, and to support families with educational tools and resources.

Southern Louisiana area residents seeking care for themselves or a loved one can visit here, https://www.interimhealthcare.com/mandevillela, for a list of services. Prospective home care employees should visit here, https://www.interimhealthcare.com/mandevillela/careers/, to learn more about job openings at Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana.

About Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana

Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana is a provider of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing in the cities of Mandeville, Covington and New Orleans. Owned and operated by Bob and Mandy LaFleur since 2020, Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana has the support of Interim HealthCare Inc. and its innovative programs and quality standards that improve the delivery of service. Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana is part of a franchise network that employs nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to 190,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to contact Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana, visit www.interimhealthcare.com/mandevillela/home/.

*Interim Healthcare Hospice of East Louisiana to be dba Interim HealthCare of East Louisiana.

