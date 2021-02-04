Interim HealthCare Ranked No. 1 in Senior Care on Entrepreneur's 2021 Franchise 500® for Third Consecutive Year

SUNRISE, Fla., Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Interim HealthCare Inc., the nation's leading franchise network of home care and personal care, healthcare staffing, and hospice services, ranked No. 1 in the Senior Care category of Entrepreneur magazine's annual Franchise 500®. This marks the company's third consecutive year achieving this ranking, while also moving up 40 spots in 2021 to No. 101 overall. The Franchise 500® is the world's first, best and most comprehensive franchise ranking.

Interim HealthCare has a long history of providing franchise offerings that span the continuum of care. The company is currently mobilizing its nationwide franchise network to assist with staffing COVID-19 vaccine distribution centers to ensure the efficient delivery to seniors, essential workers and eventually the full U.S. population. In addition, the company is focused on filling the ongoing demand for healthcare workers with jobseekers who have a passion for service in the home healthcare space.

"I'm proud of our franchisees' continued dedication to providing quality care to patients in the preferred and most efficient site of care: their home. The value of home-based care has become particularly relevant, especially in light of challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has created for stakeholders of our country's complex healthcare ecosystem," said Jennifer Sheets, president and CEO of Interim HealthCare. "This recognition validates our differentiation as a franchise brand in not only supporting the increased demand of the aging population, but also providing a full range of home healthcare services from complex medical care to hospice. It also further demonstrates Interim HealthCare's sustained growth potential as a stable, timeless, multiple service line and revenue stream business opportunity."

Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after franchise industry honor making it one of the company's most competitive rankings ever. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the Franchise 500® ranks companies based on outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but it was also a year of unusual opportunity," says Jason Feifer, Entrepreneur editor-in-chief. "Franchises were able to be nimble and innovative, serving the needs of franchisees and customers in ways that will resonate for many years to come. We believe that, when we eventually look back on this time, we'll see it as a moment when many brands defined themselves for the future."

Interim HealthCare worked tirelessly over the past year to empower its franchise owners to connect with communities and national leaders, helping to answer the call for COVID-19 support. As a result, the company has risen as one of the most successful business opportunities for future owners and operators, proven by its strong leadership through the pandemic. Some of its many innovative responses to the crisis included:

Introducing the first specialty program specifically designed to address and support the unique challenges of those diagnosed with COVID-19, based on the company's proprietary HomeLife Enrichment® standard of care.

Creating a trailblazing solution to address the PPE shortage by sourcing and procuring fairly priced critical inventory and offering it to the home care industry globally. This ensured that all safety precautions could be followed by Interim HealthCare's network of franchise owners and operators to protect and care for patients and employees.

Pushing for advocacy and awareness at the state and federal levels for home healthcare's recognition as a mission-critical part of the complex healthcare ecosystem, by ensuring inclusion of home healthcare as "essential workers" and enabling owners and staff to continue providing their crucial services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Launching Made For This, a nationwide, purpose-driven recruiting campaign. Among its target audiences are those suffering job loss or displacement in other customer-service related sectors (food service, retail, hospitality) who are invited to consider a new career path in home healthcare.

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 42-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The key factors that go into the evaluation include costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

To view Interim HealthCare in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2021 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 26th.

For more information about Interim HealthCare's franchise opportunities, please visit: https://www.interimfranchising.com.

About Interim HealthCare Inc.

Interim HealthCare Inc., founded in 1966, is a leading national franchisor of home care, hospice and healthcare staffing. It is part of Caring Brands International, which also includes UK- and Ireland-based Bluebird Care and Australia-based Just Better Care, both well-known franchise brands in their countries. With 575 franchise locations in eight countries, including Saudi Arabia, Caring Brands International is a global healthcare leader.



Based in the US and First in Home Care ®, Interim HealthCare is unique in combining the commitment of local ownership with the support of a national organization that develops innovative programs and quality standards. The only major franchise brand in its category to offer the full continuum of care, the company strives to improve the delivery of home healthcare and staffing services through 330 plus locations servicing the U.S. and Saudi Arabia. Ranked #1 for the third year in the row by Entrepreneur magazine, franchisees employ nurses, therapists, aides, companions and other healthcare professionals who provide 25 million hours of home care service to nearly 200,000 people each year, meeting a variety of home health, senior care, hospice, palliative care, pediatric care and healthcare staffing needs. For more information or to locate an Interim HealthCare office, visit www.interimhealthcare.com .

